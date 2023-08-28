The sports category has moved to a new website.

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend reveals the story behind their initial connection

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend was compelled to clarify some rumours shortly after arriving in Tanzania.

Tanzanian businesswoman and model, Hamisa Mobetto, warmly welcomed her boyfriend, Kevin Sowax, at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared on August 28.

As Hamisa embraced Kevin, a group of bloggers approached them. Kevin, visibly delighted, shared that this was his inaugural visit to Tanzania.

When inquired about the reason behind his trip to the country, he candidly confessed that he had come to Tanzania solely to be with Hamisa.

During the interview, Kevin disclosed that he had initially met Hamisa at a private event in China.

Kevin shared that he knew Hamisa was the one as soon as he laid his eyes on the businesswoman.

He then admitted that he doesn't know God's plans and that he wishes they could go everywhere together forever.

Kevin was asked if he had already paid Hamisa's dowry despite only dating for four months after their initial meeting in China.

However, he declined to answer the question, stating that the matter was between him and Hamisa.

Tanzanian media personality Mwijaku shared a photo of Kevin and Hamisa, declaring that the dowry was going to be paid on Tuesday, August 29.

He then wished Hamisa the best while stating that she is a good person and that people should always emulate her.

He also mentioned that he was going to see Hamisa's kids for the first time after having only interacted with them through a video call.

Harmonize recently referred to Hamisa as his BFF, and when Kevin was asked if he knew about Harmonize, he sadly stated that he didn't know the artist.

Hamisa, however, mentioned that Kevin doesn't know her friends, and she could even introduce him to them since there was no big deal about it.

Regarding the topic of Harmonize setting Hamisa's photo as his wallpaper, Hamisa maintained that they are just friends.

Before dating Kevin, Hamisa was rumored to be dating American rapper Rick Ross, which came after the two were spotted partying together.

