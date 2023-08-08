The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kuja kwako kumedibadilisha - Hamisa pours out her heart to son in emotional letter

Lynet Okumu

Hamisa Mobetto over the moon as her son turns a year older

Hamisa Mobeto
Tanzanian model and singer, Hamisa Mobetto, expressed her heartfelt emotions as she celebrated her son Dylan's sixth birthday.

On August 8, she took to her Instagram account to share a touching message, expressing her love and appreciation for her little one.

In her lengthy post, Hamisa poured out her heart, acknowledging the profound impact Dylan has had on her life.

Hamisa Mobeto and her son Dylan
She expressed gratitude for the valuable lessons he has taught her and the transformative effect he has had on her as a mother.

The mother of two thanked her son for continuously making her feel like a special and blessed mom. His smile, she wrote, brings her peace in times of worry and joy in moments of sorrow.

"Kuja kwako kumenifunza vingi na kumenibadilisha vingi pia, ahsante kwa kuendelea kunifanya kuwa mama wa kipekee kwako, kila nikuonapo.

"Ukiwa na tabasamu hunifanya nijione mwenye bahati kuwa nawe. Umenipa amani pale napokuwa na wasiwasi, umenipa furaha pale napokuwa na huzuni," Hamisa Mobeto.

Hamisa Mobeto
Hamisa pledged to provide him with the best upbringing possible and assured him of her unconditional love and support.

She encouraged him to continue walking on the right path, assuring him that he will become someone the world will be proud of one day.

Her touching words captured the deep bond between a mother and her child, celebrating the love and joy that parenthood brings.

"Zaidi ya yote umenifanya niwe bora si kwako tu bali hata kwa dada yako, endelea kukua kwenye njia iliyonyooka, ninakuahidi malezi bora na kwa baraka za mungu utakuja kuwa mtu ambaye dunia itajivunia siku moja," she wrote.

Hamisa Mobetto
Dylan's father, Diamond Platnumz, reportedly did not celebrate him on his fourth and fifth birthdays.

In 2022, Diamond and his family did not post anything on social media regarding his boy's special day.

He was in South Africa where he and Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan had meticulously planned an exquisite birthday party for their daughter Tiffah.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
