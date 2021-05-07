Hamo asked for DNA test – Jemutai reveals after meeting with Baby Daddy

While responding to Blogger Edgar Obare, the comedian said the samples were taken and the results should be out in two weeks.

She also revealed that Hamo had agreed to pay school fees for their first born and had already given the required amount, which she has paid to the school.

Jemutai added that they are still trying to sort out their issues, with the help of Churchill and other individuals she did not mention.

“Yes, that was me, Hamo and his brother we were at Big Square on Wednesday. We met on Monday with Churchill and a few guys to try and sort out issues. We are still sorting out issues. At the meeting he agreed to pay for the school fees, so tulimeet on Wednesday as agreed and he gave me the school nkalipa jana… the DNA will be out in 2 weeks.

We did the DNA on Tuesday at KEMRI,” Jemutai wrote.

Her words come shortly after Churchill said the two had agreed to deal with the matter privately.

“We have had a long cordial talk with Hamo & Jemutai and agreed to deal with the matter privately and find an amicable solution..in the end the kids have to win.Have a blessed Sunday,” said Churchill.

It all started when Jemutai revealed that comedian Professor Hamo was the father of her two kids, but had unfortunately he has neglected them.

In an expose, Jemutai narrated that she got her first child with Hamo in 2016 and their second born daughter in October 2019 and their relationship has been on and off.

