We have had a long cordial talk with Hamo & Jemutai & agreed to deal with the matter privately- Mwalimu Churchill

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Churchill has disclosed that he has had a ‘cordial’ talk with Jemutai and Hamo and they have agreed to have deal with the matter privately henceforth.

Churchill further revealed that they have resolved to find an ‘amicable solution’ to the situation because ‘the kids have to win.’

“We have had a long cordial talk with Hamo & Jemutai and agreed to deal with the matter privately and find an amicable solution..in the end the kids have to win.Have a blessed Sunday.”

Ben Githae weighs in on Hamo and Jemutai

Gospel musician Ben Githae has also given his opinion on the matter saying that the two should take the matter elsewhere and not on social media.

He adds that he has been in the same situation and taking to social media will only blow the matter out of proportion.

The singer had previously disclosed that he cheated on his wife for five years with another woman, and they have twins together.

“To my two good friends Jemu and Hamo, experience is the best teacher ,Iwas once here and Ican tell you it wont work that way .Rudini nyuma ya tent then come back here ,If you want to solve it here it will just escalate and blow our of proportion .Rudini nyuma ya tent," said Githae.

Loise Kim advises ladies based on Jemutai’s and Hamo’s situation

Gospel musician Loise Kim has, in a cryptic Facebook post said that it is up to men to step us and take responsibility as fathers.

She adds that it is wrong to leave women to bear the financial as well as the emotional burden of taking care of children.