Harmonize gets heroes reception back home after bagging 3 awards in the U.S.

The artist touched down at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, proudly carrying three awards bestowed upon him at the African Entertainment Awards 2023.

Amidst an enthusiastic crowd of fans, media, and leaders from Tanzania's National Arts Council (BASATA), Harmonize basked in the glory of his achievements.

The Artist of the Year 2023, Best Music Video (Single Again), and the titles of King of The East & Bongo Afro Bongo Flavour were accolades that marked his outstanding contributions to the music industry.

Harmonize shows off his awards bagged at the Africa Entertainment Awards in the U.S Pulse Live Kenya

The African Entertainment Awards, first introduced in 2015, not only celebrates outstanding achievements in African entertainment globally but also strives to unite Africans and promote a self-sufficient Africa capable of driving social change worldwide.

While in the U.S., Harmonize hinted at an exciting collaboration with American rapper Bobby Shmurda, sharing glimpses of what appeared to be a music video shoot.

This revelation has left fans eagerly anticipating the fusion of Tanzanian and American musical influences.

However, not everyone joined in the celebration. Baba Levo, a prominent commentator in Tanzania, criticised Harmonize's awards, deeming them as fake and of low value.

Harmonize and Bobby Shmurda Pulse Live Kenya

"The awards he is cheering for are Harmonize alone, even though no other artist has put them on the internet because they are very small awards like those given for church competitions.

"We cannot support childish awards like that; that's why artists have discovered they are low, and no one has posted them," Baba Levo said in an interview.

