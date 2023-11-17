The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wasafi finally introduces new signee, makes first performance with Diamond [Video]

Amos Robi

The newly introduced artist has already produced a 10-track album with collaborations with other Wasafi artists including Diamond himself.

New WCB signee Di Voice
New WCB signee Di Voice

Tanzanian superstar and CEO of Wasafi Record Label, Diamond Platnumz, has officially introduced his latest signee to the public.

Recommended articles

Diamond and the entire Wasafi team had promised to unveil the new singer on November 16, and they delivered on that promise during 'The Swahili Night' event, headlined by Wasafi artists.

The newly introduced artist, known as Di Voice, showcased his talent by performing songs from his ten-track album.

The album features collaborations with Zuchu, Lava Lava, Mbosso, and Diamond himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond expressed that despite the few collaborations in his album, Di Voice has primarily focused on producing singles.

READ: Diamond pleads with Chege to release songs after unexpected reunion on stage

Speaking after the formal introduction, Di Voice said he was scared when he was approached by Diamond given the calibre of artist he has grown to be.

After inking his contract, Di Voice who is also known as Swahili Kid said he went home and just cried.

ADVERTISEMENT

The introduction was followed by a captivating performance where Di Voice showcased his skills and entertained the audience with some of his notable songs, including collaborations with Diamond, Mbosso, Zuchu, and Lava Lava.

Babu Tale, one of the managers at Wasafi, revealed that the label had been cautious about signing new artists due to the departure of previous talents like Rayvanny and Harmonize.

He explained that the experiences with these departures led to the hesitation in bringing in new talent.

"Tumepata hofu, tulikua tunasaini faster lakini tumepata hofu, baada ya kuondoka kwa Rayvanny, Harmonize na Rich Mavoko," he said in a previous interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diamond speaks on his new rate card & why he hasn't performed in Kenya for a while

Addressing the issue of substantial fees charged to artists for contract termination, Babu Tale defended the practice, stating that it is a standard procedure in the industry. According to him, artists are required to pay no less than Sh29 million (Tsh500 million) to terminate their contracts.

He emphasised that the fees are justified given the significant investments made in developing and promoting the artists.

However, Babu Tale clarified that not all artists are subjected to exit fees, citing Rich Mavoko as an example. Rich Mavoko left the label without making any payment and has not faced legal consequences.

Currently, the roster of Wasafi artists includes Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, Mbosso, Lava Lava, and Queen Darleen, who has been relatively quiet for sometime.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond Platnumz and his WCB team
Diamond Platnumz and his WCB team Alikiba and WCB Wasafi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: List of Musicians and Managers who have ditched WCB Wasafi

Diamond's brother, RJ the DJ, is also a member of the team, although he is not primarily a musician.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pierra Makena finally gets real about baby daddy & his marriage to another woman

Pierra Makena finally gets real about baby daddy & his marriage to another woman

Wasafi finally introduces new signee, makes first performance with Diamond [Video]

Wasafi finally introduces new signee, makes first performance with Diamond [Video]

Beryl Itindi among 17 Kenyan women honoured with prestigious awards

Beryl Itindi among 17 Kenyan women honoured with prestigious awards

Mistake by Wilbroda that played a role in break-up with her baby daddy

Mistake by Wilbroda that played a role in break-up with her baby daddy

Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry's death

Felicity Shiru confirms fans' curiosity with pregnancy test on camera

Felicity Shiru confirms fans' curiosity with pregnancy test on camera

We're suing - Jada Pinkett Smith responds to sex allegations against Will

We're suing - Jada Pinkett Smith responds to sex allegations against Will

Unapologetic Elsa Majimbo brushes off critics poking holes at her new style

Unapologetic Elsa Majimbo brushes off critics poking holes at her new style

Prank gone wrong! Controversial video lands Georgina Njenga in trouble again

Prank gone wrong! Controversial video lands Georgina Njenga in trouble again

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Avril Nyambura

Avril confronts trolls after sharing photo of bruised face amid alleged domestic abuse

The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with station for 15 years

J Blessing

J Blessing's Biography: Age, education, career, awards & 4 baby mamas

Amber Ray

Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split