ADVERTISEMENT
Truth behind Harmonize's surprise hug to Alikiba after concert

Amos Robi

Some fans argued that Kiba was offended by Harmonize's gesture which happened without Kiba's knowledge

Alikiba
Alikiba

Tanzanian music sensation Alikiba has come to the defence of his relationship with fellow artist Harmonize.

Alikiba's statement comes in response to an unexpected incident that occurred during his interview after a show in August when Harmonize surprised him with a warm embrace.

While Alikiba appeared slightly surprised by Harmonize's spontaneous gesture, he quickly clarified that he didn't take offence.

However, some of his fans expressed disapproval, deeming Harmonize's act unnecessary. Alikiba, on the other hand, downplayed the incident, insisting that it was merely a friendly surprise and not a matter deserving significant attention.

"Aah, I was happy because he surprised me, but you know when someone approaches you from behind, you tend to startle a little," Alikiba explained to content creators upon his arrival in Kenya.

Harmonize (back) hugging Alikiba
Harmonize (back) hugging Alikiba Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the friendly interaction, Alikiba did not address the question of whether there were any upcoming collaborative projects between him and Harmonize.

Their musical careers have occasionally led to speculation about potential collaborations, but Alikiba remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Harmonize and Alikiba have not had a smooth relationship given Harmonize is a former signee of Wasafi record label which is led by Diamond Platnumz who for a long time has not seen eye to eye with Kiba.

Alikiba performing at a concert
Alikiba performing at a concert Pulse Live Kenya

During the same interview, Alikiba responded to accusations from a woman named Madeleine, who claimed that he had promised to help launch her music career but failed to deliver on his promises.

Alikiba's response was brief, suggesting that the aspiring singer was attempting to use his name to gain traction in the industry.

"I have no comments regarding that lady. Have you heard that she wants to launch her music? That's all I can say," Alikiba stated.

Tanzanian model Madeleine
Tanzanian model Madeleine Madeleine Pulse Live Kenya

The Tanzanian superstar is currently in Kenya on a media tour to promote his latest song, 'Huku,' in which he collaborates with Tommy Flavour.

Additionally, he will be performing at various shows across the country during his tour. Alikiba has a strong connection with Kenya, having visited the country frequently for performances, with his most recent appearances in Naivasha and Meru in July.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
