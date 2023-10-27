Truth behind Harmonize's surprise hug to Alikiba after concert

Alikiba's statement comes in response to an unexpected incident that occurred during his interview after a show in August when Harmonize surprised him with a warm embrace.

While Alikiba appeared slightly surprised by Harmonize's spontaneous gesture, he quickly clarified that he didn't take offence.

However, some of his fans expressed disapproval, deeming Harmonize's act unnecessary. Alikiba, on the other hand, downplayed the incident, insisting that it was merely a friendly surprise and not a matter deserving significant attention.

"Aah, I was happy because he surprised me, but you know when someone approaches you from behind, you tend to startle a little," Alikiba explained to content creators upon his arrival in Kenya.

Despite the friendly interaction, Alikiba did not address the question of whether there were any upcoming collaborative projects between him and Harmonize.

Their musical careers have occasionally led to speculation about potential collaborations, but Alikiba remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Harmonize and Alikiba have not had a smooth relationship given Harmonize is a former signee of Wasafi record label which is led by Diamond Platnumz who for a long time has not seen eye to eye with Kiba.

Alikiba responds to accusations of alleged ex-mistress Madeleine

During the same interview, Alikiba responded to accusations from a woman named Madeleine, who claimed that he had promised to help launch her music career but failed to deliver on his promises.

Alikiba's response was brief, suggesting that the aspiring singer was attempting to use his name to gain traction in the industry.

"I have no comments regarding that lady. Have you heard that she wants to launch her music? That's all I can say," Alikiba stated.

The Tanzanian superstar is currently in Kenya on a media tour to promote his latest song, 'Huku,' in which he collaborates with Tommy Flavour.

