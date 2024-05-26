The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harmonize reaches new milestone as new album receives presidential endorsement

Lynet Okumu

Harmonize’s new album gets the presidential seal of approval from Samia Suluhu

Bongo artist Harmonize (Instagram)
Bongo artist Harmonize (Instagram)
  • Harmonize launched his fifth studio album, 'Muziki Wa Samia', on May 25, 2024, as a tribute to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan
  • The album launch event was attended by notable figures from the entertainment industry, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan
  • President Samia recognized Harmonize's growth and the positive impact of her administration on the entertainment sector

Recommended articles

Konde Music Worldwide CEO and renowned Tanzanian artist Harmonize has sent waves of excitement through the music world with the launch of his fifth studio album, 'Muziki Wa Samia'.

Released on May 25, 2024, this new album is a tribute to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and marks another milestone in Harmonize's illustrious career since his debut in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch event for 'Muziki Wa Samia' was a grand affair, attended by various notable figures from the entertainment industry, including singers, actors, and politicians.

Tanzania Suluhu attends Harmonize's 5th album launch on May 25 (Instagram)
Tanzania Suluhu attends Harmonize's 5th album launch on May 25 (Instagram) Tanzania Suluhu attends Harmonize's 5th album launch on May 25 (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Harmonize's remark on God's gender sparks controversy

The guest of honour was none other than President Samia Suluhu Hassan herself. Harmonize performed several tracks from the album.

"Harmonize has impressed me so much," President Samia commented. "He has grown, and I can also see other creatives flourishing, which makes me proud."

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, themed in black and gold, was a star-studded celebration of artistic talent and dedication.

Harmonize took the opportunity to recognize and appreciate the efforts of President Samia in supporting the entertainment industry.

REA: Harmonize gets heroes reception back home after bagging 3 awards in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged the positive impact her administration has had on the sector, particularly in providing employment opportunities for the youth.

"I recognize the contribution of your government of the sixth phase in the entertainment sector that employed more youths," Harmonize stated on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and admiration for the President's initiatives.

According to Harmonize, the album is not only a dedication to President Samia but also a tribute to all women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since his debut in 2015, Harmonize has steadily built a reputation as one of Tanzania's leading musical talents.

His journey has been marked by numerous hits and successful collaborations, solidifying his place in the African music industry.

This latest album follows Harmonize's fourth album, 'Visit Bongo', released on November 24, 2023. 'Visit Bongo' featured collaborations with renowned artists across Africa, including Nigeria's Ruger and South Africa's Nkosazana Daughter.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nviiri and his partner Maisha Wirth in mourning as death strikes

Nviiri and his partner Maisha Wirth in mourning as death strikes

Harmonize reaches new milestone as new album receives presidential endorsement

Harmonize reaches new milestone as new album receives presidential endorsement

Charlene Ruto breaks silence with bold message to her parents & sisters after U.S. visit

Charlene Ruto breaks silence with bold message to her parents & sisters after U.S. visit

Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know

Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know

Butita winds up U.S. visit shopping for designer items with Duale & Itumbi [Video]

Butita winds up U.S. visit shopping for designer items with Duale & Itumbi [Video]

Esther Musila at 54: Gospel singer Guardian Angel celebrates wife’s birthday in style

Esther Musila at 54: Gospel singer Guardian Angel celebrates wife’s birthday in style

Dancer Martina Glez's reaction & appeal after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

Dancer Martina Glez's reaction & appeal after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

KFCB chair swiftly revokes demand letters sent to YouTube content creators

KFCB chair swiftly revokes demand letters sent to YouTube content creators

Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dem Wa Facebook

Fans' advice to Dem Wa Facebook after her bold 2nd wife declaration

Nyashinski with music producer Cedo on November 2022

Nyashinski unexpectedly pulls out of U.S. Madaraka Festival tour 5 days to start

An image of Former Citizen TV news anchor Kimani Mbugua during his time at Kenyans

Influencer Msupa M's reaction after being linked to Kimani Mbugua's troubles

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry's Biography: Son, net worth, most popular shows & industry scandals