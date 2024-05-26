Harmonize reaches new milestone as new album receives presidential endorsement

Konde Music Worldwide CEO and renowned Tanzanian artist Harmonize has sent waves of excitement through the music world with the launch of his fifth studio album, 'Muziki Wa Samia'.

Released on May 25, 2024, this new album is a tribute to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and marks another milestone in Harmonize's illustrious career since his debut in 2015.

The launch event for 'Muziki Wa Samia' was a grand affair, attended by various notable figures from the entertainment industry, including singers, actors, and politicians.

Tanzania Suluhu attends Harmonize's 5th album launch on May 25 (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The guest of honour was none other than President Samia Suluhu Hassan herself. Harmonize performed several tracks from the album.

"Harmonize has impressed me so much," President Samia commented. "He has grown, and I can also see other creatives flourishing, which makes me proud."

Harmonize acknowledges Samia Suluhu's efforts in supporting the entertainment industry

The event, themed in black and gold, was a star-studded celebration of artistic talent and dedication.

Harmonize took the opportunity to recognize and appreciate the efforts of President Samia in supporting the entertainment industry.

He acknowledged the positive impact her administration has had on the sector, particularly in providing employment opportunities for the youth.

"I recognize the contribution of your government of the sixth phase in the entertainment sector that employed more youths," Harmonize stated on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and admiration for the President's initiatives.

According to Harmonize, the album is not only a dedication to President Samia but also a tribute to all women.

Harmonize's journey in music

Since his debut in 2015, Harmonize has steadily built a reputation as one of Tanzania's leading musical talents.

His journey has been marked by numerous hits and successful collaborations, solidifying his place in the African music industry.