Harmonize Biography: Music career, net worth & controversial love life

Early life

Singer Rajab Abdul Kahali, also known as Harmonize was born in March 15, 1994 Mtwara, Tanzania.

His parents separated when he was still young, but they maintain an amicable relationship and often visit him in Dar es Salaam.

Despite not coming from an affluent family, his parents provided him with all the support he needed.

Education

Harmonize successfully completed his secondary school education at Mkundi Secondary School back in 2009.

He then moved to Dar es Salaam, where he became a hawker at the famous Kariakoo Market.

“I used to sell water in Tanzania. Even when I started focusing on music, it still took me two years to create a name for myself. I also worked as a hawker before.

"At some point, I felt God had not planned for me to become a musician. There was a time I almost gave up on life, but my mother kept encouraging me to continue pressing on.”

Inspiration

Singer Harmonize was inspired to join the music industry by the late Remmy Ongala, a respected Tanzanian artist who dominated the airwaves in the 1980s and 1990s.

When he opened his own studio, Harmonize displayed a large portrait of the late singer as a way of honoring his legacy.

Remmy Ongala was originally from Zaire/Congo but migrated to Tanzania at a young age following his mother's death.

On several occasions, Konde Boy (Harmonize's nickname) has mentioned that he was also inspired to join the industry by figures such as Diamond Platnumz, AY, Lady JayDee, Professor Jay, Q-Chillah, and Dully Sykes.

“Diamond has mentored me so much in music and even provided me with a platform to be heard out there. I know I haven't reached the pinnacle yet, but God has been gracious. People have gotten to know me, and I feel incredibly humbled hearing them sing my songs line by line,” said Harmonize.

The artist will forever remember Diamond Platnumz because Diamond took him from nothing to something. As a result, as a sign of respect, Harmonize has a tattoo of Diamond on his hand.

Music career

Harmonize kicked off his music career back in 2010 as a contestant in the Bongo Star Search Competition. However, he was eliminated on his first attempt on the grounds that he didn't know how to sing.

He didn't give up on himself; instead, he went home and worked on honing his craft.

In 2015, he crossed paths with Diamond Platnumz, who agreed to sign him to his record label, WCB Wasafi, but only after a few years of grooming and voice coaching.

On November 6, 2015, Harmonize was officially unveiled as a WCB signee, with "Aiyola" being his first single. The song has since garnered over 22 million views on YouTube. The "Aiyola" video was shot in Johannesburg, South Africa, by Director Nick Roux.

Since then, Konde Boy (Harmonize's nickname) has never looked back.

Dating life

In December 2020, the hit-maker of "Aiyola," Harmonize, was abandoned by his Italian wife, Sarah Michelotti, after he revealed that he had fathered a child out of wedlock, despite denying it for a year.

Konde Boy expressed regret for hiding and not taking pride in his own daughter for 1 year and 7 months.

He went on to ask for forgiveness for not making time for his own blood due to his fear of damaging his marriage with his then Italian wife, Sarah Michelotti. Harmonize's baby mama is named Nana Shanteel.

On February 14, 2021, Harmonize introduced actress Frida Kajala as his new girlfriend, but their relationship only lasted for two months.

Kajala dumped Harmonize after it was revealed that he was also pursuing a romantic interest in her 19-year-old daughter, Paula Kajala.

The two, however, reconciled once again after Harmonize gifted Kajala with a Range Rover. However, things didn't work out once more, leading to the eventual end of their relationship.

Net worth

Harmonize boasts an impressive estimated net worth surpassing $2 million (Sh285 million), a testament to his successful journey in the music industry.

His diverse revenue streams primarily stem from album sales, electrifying live performances, and lucrative brand endorsements.