On Friday (Night) Harmonize’s new signee Angela took her fans by Surprise after she opted create own rendition of Zuchu’s Sukari hit-song during her performance at Konde Gang Headquarters.

Konde Gang President threw an exquisite party to welcome Angela to his empire, an event that saw her perform a number of songs; among them Zuchu’s Sukari.

The act elicited mixed reactions among Bongo Flava fans with a section arguing that she could have stuck to her own composition instead of going for other people’s songs.

Another section lauded her for joining the music industry with no boundaries, basing on the fact that Konde Music Worldwide has always been pitted against WCB Wasafi since its inception.

However, listening to Angela singing Sukari with a live band, you will notice that has a long way to go, when it comes to playing around with her vocals.

On a positive note, she was able to release her first song dubbed Kama featuring Harmonize, under her new Management “Konde Music Worldwide”.

Angela was signed as the first female artiste under “Konde Music Worldwide” on Thursday.

Currently, Harmonize’s Record Label has a total of 7 artistes namely; Ibraah Tz, Country Bwoy, Killy, Cheed, Skales, Angela and Harmonize himself.

On February 27, Alikiba also surprised many after picking his favorite songs from his rival camp WCB Wasafi during a live session on his Instagram.

During the session, King Kiba danced to Diamond, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Zuchu and LavaLava's songs, with a small talk on why he loves all the songs he played.

