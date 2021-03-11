Singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize has signed first Female artiste to his Record Label “Konde Music Worldwide” expanding his empire to a total of 7 artistes.

On Thursday, Konde Boy introduced Angela Tz as his latest signee during a press conference that was held at Hyatt Regency in Dar es Salaam. She signed the contract in the presence of her parents, with a welcome party expected to go down tonight at Konde Gang Headquarters.

“WE ARE ABOUT TO WELCOME THE QUEEN IN THE GANG 🏁🏁 @anjella_tz NIGHT GET READY IF YOU'RE INVITED BIG UP @sayonatanzania ♥️ RED CARPET START 8:00 USIKU LET SEE 👀 😉 👌” wrote Harmonize.

“THE FIRST SINGLE UNDER (KMW) 🏁 WENDA HUU WIMBO UKAWA WIMBO WAKO WA KIHISTORIA ..!!! MAANA NDIO UNAENDA KUSIMIKA NUMBER 1 KATIKA NYIMBO NYINGI ZINAZO TARAJIWA KUSIKIKA NA ULIMWENGU KUTOKA KICHWANI KWAKO ...!!!! I'M SUPER PROUD KUWA CHANZO CHA SAFARI HII YA @anjella_tz NAAAMINI KATIKA UWEZO WAKO NA LEO HII SAA 1:00 USIKU NAJUA NUSU YA AFRICA MASHARIKI YOTE...!!! KAMA SIO ROBO 3 WATAUNGANA NAMI KUKU SIMIKA UMALKIA KATI YA MALKIA WENZAKO ...!!!! ALL THE BEST @anjella_tz #KAMA_ FT 🐘 🎵 @abbah_process & @themixkiller_ 😷😷 SAMOJA USIKU 🏁🏁 @kondegang”

The singing of Angela come weeks after Harmonize featured her in one of his songs dubbed All Night. Angela earned the collaboration after emerging top in a challenge Harmonize had put out with the quest to find a lady to work with in his project.

Currently, Harmonize’s Record Label has a total of 7 artistes namley; Ibraah Tz, Country Bwoy, Killy, Cheed, Skales, Angela and Harmonize himself.

Rapper Country Bwoy, Killy and Cheed, where signed to Konde Music Worldwide on September 11, 2020.

On the other hand, Ibraah Tz was unveiled as a Konde Gang member on April 4th 2020.

On July 31th, 2020 Harmonize again signed Nigerian singer and rapper Skales under his record label.

Konde Music Worldwide are the official management for Skales’s in East Africa and anyone interested in working with him should contact the Harmonize owned record label.

“AFRICA MUSIC DREAMING TO THE 🌍🌍 we are happy 😊 to welcome Genius Musician 👨‍🎤 from Nigeria 🇳🇬 my Brother @youngskales WELCOME TO THE FAMILY @kondegang I S S A DREAM TEAM 💪 #KONDEMUSICWORLDWIDE🌍 #OKGANG For Bookings @choppa_tz #KONDEGANF4EVERYBOD,” said Harmonize.