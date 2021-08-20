Harmonize's reaction as his signee Ibraah hits 1 million Views in 15 hours

Konde Boy took to social media to laud Ibraah stating that it’s his time to shine and prove to those who never believed in his talent that he can actually create a name for himself in the Music industry.

“CONGRATS MY BROTHER @ibraah_tz 🤴 IT'S YOUR TIME NOW KUWASHUKURU WOTE WALIOKUKATISHAGA TAMAA ...!!! NA KUKUMBUKA YALE MAGUMU ULIYOYAPITIA NA KUYAHESABU KAMA ZILIKUWA CHANGAMOTO ILII UUONE UKUU WA MUNGU ...!!!! GO GO GO ...!!!! KEEP GOING AND MAKE THE TEAM PROUD (1.m) B4 THE DAY #KONDEGANG4YOU RUN IT UP MY PEOPLE @ibraah_tz 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅” said Harmonize.

Ibraah and Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

However, a section of his fans are yet to be convinced that Ibraah managed to garner over 1 million organic views within 15 hours uploading his video on YouTube.

Many argued that Konde Gang and their artiste were just chest thumping with Fake YouTube views as they try to show the world that have a massive following. Others questioned how the #Jipinde views were skyrocketing, scrutinizing how big Ibraah is in the East African Music Industry.

“HAPPY 1M VIEWERS ON YOUTUBE 🎊🎊🎅 @redshotgram” wrote Ibraah.

Within three Hours, Jipende had garnered over 300K views. In 5 hours the song had over 500k views views and in 24 hours the song had over 1.6 million views.

Addressing the allegations, Ibraah distanced himself from claims of buying fake YouTube views.

“Kuongea Kitu ambacho hauna ushahidi sio sahihi...Mimi ninauhakika kwamba viewers wangu ni Original kwa sababu account yangu ya Instagram ina 1.3 million followers, wale wote ni mashabiki zangu mimi, jwa hiyo ninavyo post Instagm kuwa kazi imetoka, lazima waende wakaangalie. Kwa hiyo mimi naona hata hayo masaa kumi na tano nimechelewa, maana hata nikip[ata viewers million moja kwa lisa li moja ni sawa kwa sababau ni Mashabiki zangu” said Ibraah.

This is not the first time Harmonize and his team are on the spot over allegations of buying Fake YouTube views.

In July, Konde Boy came under heavy criticism after his video #Sandakalawe jumped from 400K views to almost 1.5 million views within hours, surprising views garnered by Alikiba, Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu who had released songs before him.

The accusations escalated all the way to Nigerian, after fans started to tagging, Nigerian singer and songwriter Naira Marley alerting him that his Tanzanian friend (Harmonize) was buying fake YouTube views.

“Stop buying YouTube Views…We can tell by the likes”