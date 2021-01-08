Kenyan boy band H_art the Band have added their name on the growing list of celebrities who have been awarded by the YouTube Management for the surpassing the 100K subscribers mark on the streaming platform.

Taking to social media after receiving the YouTube Creator Award, popularly known as the Sliver Plaque, H_art the Band expressed gratitude towards their fans for holding them down over the years.

They also reminisced on the good old days at Sauti Academy, where the school used to open YouTube accounts for them.

H_art the Band

Sliver Plaque

“Are You bored & down for a Short Story?!? Anyway, it doesn't matter - Here Goes 🤗 3rd Term at Sauti Academy, they had a YouTube Competition. The School opened for you a YouTube Page if you didn't have one then recorded a video of you performing your Favourite own composition & uploaded it to your Channel ( See video on 2nd Slide back & usijaribu kucheka 🙈)The deal was Whoever gets the most views in a month was awarded. The reward was: A Free Audio & Video Recording for the Song & Maybe a Record Deal. Sounds easy, yes?!?

Hmm. ..Woi!!! Utashangaa Sana 😂 After the upload, the HUNGER GAMES began. *Let me tell you Maina* Even after a whatsapp broadcast, sending the video to all your Facebook contacts & calling everyone you know to view the video, You had gained not more than 300views 😂 Believe it or not 😂😂😂 So For us, Getting more than 100,000subscribers & more than 15Million views on our Channel is not something we take lightly” wrote H_art the Band in part.

H_art the Band

The group went on to dedicate their award to young talents, striving to make a name for themselves, encouraging them not to give up on their dreams no matter what.

“We have worked our a$& off & You guys have held our hands ever since. We thank You & thanks God everyday for giving us this gift. Shoekran Sana nyote. Tomorrow @thekingkaka Drops our feature & after that it's systems Go till death do us part. This Plaque is not for us but for that kid in the ghetto with nothing but a dream. Believe & never stOp Working. One day it Shall & You will See. if you read to the end, Can we get an AMEN ndio tuwajue 😂😂😂

cc: @ivan.odie @skoko_abednego #DreamsDoComeTrue #teamH_artForever” shared H_art the Band.

Just the other day, Blessed Tugi and actress Catherine Kamau also received the Sliver Plaque after their channels surpassed the 100K subscribers mark.

