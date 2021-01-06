Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress has become the latest celebrity in Kenya to be awarded the Prestigious YouTube Creator Award, popularly known as the Sliver Plaque or Button by YouTube management for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark.

A happy Kate shared the good news via her social media platforms, thanking her fans for their overwhelming support and subscribing to her Channel.

Kate’s YouTube Channel that was officially opened on October 7, 2019 has so far garnered over 2.9 million views with 113K subscribers and counting.

“Abit Blurry But still 🙌🙌

I can't thank you Enough my Beloveds .our silver button arrived just before Christmas,what a way to wind up 2020 . Thank you all so much for the support . Keep subscribing to my channel and let's have fun this year .❤️🙏

#over100konyoutube #SilverButton #milestone” shared Kate Actress.

Blessed Tugi

Just the other day, Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush and Celestine Ndinda’s son Blessed Tugi was also awarded with the Sliver Plaque after his channel surpassed the 100K subscribers mark.

Tugi’s YouTube Channel was opened on August 14, 2020 has so far garnered over 3.4 million views with over 110K subscribers.

On the Channel, Tugi always shares and documents his childhood activities through the help of his parents.

The Kimani's. Comedian Njugush’s son Tugi wins the Prestigious YouTube Award

The two joined the growing list of stars who have been recognized by YouTube for their outstanding work.

Among them; Nadia Mukami, Masauti, Jalang’o, Milly Chebby, Abel Mutua, Desagu, Njugush, Dr. King’ori, DJ Shiti, Mwalimu Rachel, Sammidoh just but to mention a few.

