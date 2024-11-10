Henry Desagu addresses his welfare & health amid concerns from fans [Video]

The comedian and content creator who hails from Mwihoko assured his fans that he is doing fine despite recent concerns over his welfare and health.

Through a video statement shared across his social media accounts on November 9, Desagu noted that “everything’s fine”.

He appeared alongside three friends who also confirmed that the comedian is fine in the wake of recent events that left fans concerned.

“Team Mwihoko, team umbwedede, we’re saying everything’s fine. The King of Mwihoko himself is here, he’s strong,” Desagu clarified in the video.

Desagu assures fans that he is fine

His friends dismissed claims that the popular comedian was unwell and cautioned Kenyans not to fall for rumours that only tarnish other people’s reputations.

“Calm down; I don’t know why you want to tarnish someone else’s name or talk about things that don’t make sense, to be honest. Everyone here is trying to get by. The economy is tough, and then you’re talking about someone with things that don’t even make sense.

“My friend, people are going through things, and you’re making life harder and ruining it by talking about things you don’t know. Here he is, in good condition and alert,” stated one friend in the video.

Comedian Henry Desagu Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian confirmed his friend’s sentiments, noting that he has no issues at the moment as seeking to allay recent concerns over his welfare.

"I have no issues," Desagu affirmed.

Concerns rise for Desagu

Earlier this week, the comedian was reportedly seen in a distressed state, wandering down a busy road as cars honked around him.

This sighting came soon after he posted and deleted a heartfelt message to his family, days after losing his friend, Tabitha Gatwiri.

"This morning, at around 9:40 AM, while running errands along the Thika-Ngoingwa-Mangu Road, I witnessed a disturbing scene. A young man was walking in the middle of the road, seemingly unbothered, as vehicles honked at him. Thankfully, by God's grace, I decided to get out of my vehicle and check on the situation. With the help of a few kind-hearted individuals, we were able to approach him—and it turned out to be none other than Henry DeSagu," Francis Njiriri who claimed to have met the comedian along the Thika-Ngoingwa-Mangu Road wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

"He was not in his right mind, shouting and speaking incoherently. Without hesitation, I helped him into my car and, together with others, rushed him to Level 5 Hospital. There, a compassionate psychiatrist, Dr. Catherine, attended to him," he added.