
Henry Desagu addresses his welfare & health amid concerns from fans [Video]

Charles Ouma

Henry Desagu put up a video across his social media accounts in which he addressed his health and welfare, appearing alongside three friends

Comedian Henry Desagu has provided an update following a series of events that left both fans concerned.

The comedian and content creator who hails from Mwihoko assured his fans that he is doing fine despite recent concerns over his welfare and health.

Through a video statement shared across his social media accounts on November 9, Desagu noted that “everything’s fine”.

He appeared alongside three friends who also confirmed that the comedian is fine in the wake of recent events that left fans concerned.

READ: Concerns mount for Desagu after disturbing post wishing his family happy life

“Team Mwihoko, team umbwedede, we’re saying everything’s fine. The King of Mwihoko himself is here, he’s strong,” Desagu clarified in the video.

His friends dismissed claims that the popular comedian was unwell and cautioned Kenyans not to fall for rumours that only tarnish other people’s reputations.

“Calm down; I don’t know why you want to tarnish someone else’s name or talk about things that don’t make sense, to be honest. Everyone here is trying to get by. The economy is tough, and then you’re talking about someone with things that don’t even make sense.

“My friend, people are going through things, and you’re making life harder and ruining it by talking about things you don’t know. Here he is, in good condition and alert,” stated one friend in the video.

The comedian confirmed his friend’s sentiments, noting that he has no issues at the moment as seeking to allay recent concerns over his welfare.

"I have no issues," Desagu affirmed.

Earlier this week, the comedian was reportedly seen in a distressed state, wandering down a busy road as cars honked around him.

READ: Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

This sighting came soon after he posted and deleted a heartfelt message to his family, days after losing his friend, Tabitha Gatwiri.

"This morning, at around 9:40 AM, while running errands along the Thika-Ngoingwa-Mangu Road, I witnessed a disturbing scene. A young man was walking in the middle of the road, seemingly unbothered, as vehicles honked at him. Thankfully, by God's grace, I decided to get out of my vehicle and check on the situation. With the help of a few kind-hearted individuals, we were able to approach him—and it turned out to be none other than Henry DeSagu," Francis Njiriri who claimed to have met the comedian along the Thika-Ngoingwa-Mangu Road wrote.

"He was not in his right mind, shouting and speaking incoherently. Without hesitation, I helped him into my car and, together with others, rushed him to Level 5 Hospital. There, a compassionate psychiatrist, Dr. Catherine, attended to him," he added.

READ: Family sets date, venue for fans to honour Gatwiri before her final farewell

Known for his relatable skits, Desagu rose to fame with his humorous take on daily Kenyan life, capturing the attention of audiences both locally and abroad.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.


