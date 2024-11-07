The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Family sets date, venue for fans to honour Gatwiri before her final farewell

Lynet Okumu

Tabitha Gatwiri's family and fans prepare to bid farewell as plans for her final journey come together.

Late content creator Tabitha
Late content creator Tabitha
  • Kenyan comedy scene is in mourning following the sudden passing of Tabitha Gatwiri.
  • Tabitha passed away on October 31.
  • The burial ceremony will be held in Meru.

The Kenyan comedy scene is in mourning following the sudden passing of beloved comedienne and actress Tabitha Gatwiri.

Gatwiri, whose warm humour and relatable skits won her a place in many hearts, will be laid to rest on Friday. Her family and fans prepare to bid farewell as plans for her final journey come together.

According to a message shared by Gatwiri’s family, the burial will take place on 15 November at her father’s homestead in Meru.

Content Creator and Influencer Tabitha Gatwiri
Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

The send-off will begin with a funeral service at the Thiiri Cultural Centre in Kithoka, situated on the Meru-Ruiri-Isiolo highway, close to Mugene market.

This venue is expected to host family members, friends, fans, and notable figures from the entertainment industry, all gathering to pay their last respects to the young talent who had brightened so many lives.

Part of the family’s announcement read: “As you are aware, we lost Brenda Gatwiri, famously known as Tabitha Gatwiri (Tabs). The burial date has been confirmed to be Friday, 15-11-2024. The send-off ceremony will be held at Thiiri Cultural Centre Kithoka on the Meru-Ruiri-Isiolo highway, next to Mugene market.”

The late content creator I am Gatwiri
Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

In the announcement, the family expressed their wish to give the fallen comedian a fitting send-off, asking for support to cover the costs involved.

A paybill number has been set up for anyone willing to contribute to the burial arrangements. The Paybill number is 891300, with the account number 106473.

“Your support will be highly valued as we purpose to give her a befitting send-off,” reads the family’s message, inviting well-wishers to come together in support during this challenging time.

Gatwiri’s sudden passing has been a shock to her family, friends, and fans across Kenya. A statement released by the family detailed that Gatwiri passed away on October 31, 2024.

The pathologist’s report, conducted at the Kenyatta University Funeral Home, revealed that Gatwiri’s cause of death was due to positional asphyxia with brain oedema.

This information was both saddening and surprising to many who had come to appreciate her energetic and lively personality on screen.

The late content creator I am Gatwiri
Pulse Live Kenya

Since news of her passing, social media has been flooded with heartfelt tributes and condolences from fans, friends, and colleagues in the comedy industry.

Many of her colleagues have remembered Gatwiri as a person full of life, with an infectious laugh and a spirit that uplifted those around her.

Fellow content creator Naomi Kuria, who announced the details of Gatwiri’s passing, expressed her deep sadness at the loss of her friend, describing the impact Gatwiri had on both her life and career.

