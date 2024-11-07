Concerns mount for Desagu after disturbing post wishing his family happy life

The post, which worried many fans, was quickly deleted, and Desagu soon reassured followers that he was well. However, this sequence of posts left people wondering about his well-being.

Concerns mount for Desagu

Following this unsettling post, a man by the name of Francis Njiriri shared a story that shed more light on Desagu’s condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Francis Njiriri, a man who happened to be on the Thika-Ngoingwa-Mangu Road, witnessed a young man behaving strangely on the road.

According to Njiriri, the man was walking down the middle of the road, seemingly unaware of the passing vehicles, while shouting and talking incoherently. Realising something was wrong, Njiriri and others stopped to check on him, and to their shock, discovered that the person was Henry Desagu.

"This morning, at around 9:40 AM, while running errands along the Thika-Ngoingwa-Mangu Road, I witnessed a disturbing scene. A young man was walking in the middle of the road, seemingly unbothered, as vehicles honked at him. Thankfully, by God's grace, I decided to get out of my vehicle and check on the situation. With the help of a few kind-hearted individuals, we were able to approach him—and it turned out to be none other than Henry DeSagu," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Njiriri described how, with the help of other kind-hearted individuals, they managed to help Desagu into his vehicle and drove him to Level 5 Hospital, psychiatrist attended to him.

"He was not in his right mind, shouting and speaking incoherently. Without hesitation, I helped him into my car and, together with others, rushed him to Level 5 Hospital. There, a compassionate psychiatrist, Dr. Catherine, attended to him," he wrote.

Possible reasons for Desagu’s recent struggles

Fans and friends have started speculating that Desagu’s distress may be linked to the recent passing of his close friend, Tabitha Gatwiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to one of his followers, Desagu introduced Gatwiri to them back in 2018, and her untimely death may have had a profound impact on him.

Many are now urging people to check on their loved ones, reminding others that appearances can be deceiving, and mental struggles may not always be visible.

Comedian Henry Desagu Pulse Live Kenya

Rise of Henry Desagu

Henry Desagu’s journey in comedy is inspiring. Known for his relatable skits, Desagu rose to fame with his humorous take on daily Kenyan life, capturing the attention of audiences both locally and abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the peak of his career, his YouTube videos garnered millions of views, and his influence extended to brand ambassador roles and emceeing gigs.

His unique comedic style, coupled with his knack for observational humour, placed him among Kenya’s most celebrated digital comedians.

For about five years, Desagu reigned supreme in the short comedy skits genre. His content resonated deeply with fans, and he built a loyal following, becoming one of the pioneers of short skits in Kenya.

Comedian Henry Desagu opens up to Betty Kyalo, confirms dating popular actress Pulse Live Kenya

Shift in comedy landscape

ADVERTISEMENT

The emergence of TikTok and the global COVID-19 pandemic brought significant changes to the comedy scene.

Many people turned to social media platforms like TikTok to create their own short videos, leading to a surge in online content creators.

The comedy world became more competitive, and Desagu’s once-dominant position faced challenges from new creators.

Break & comeback

Desagu chose to take a break to rethink his approach. During this time, he noted that things had changed, including the kind of content people enjoyed and even the team he worked with.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also mentioned that he had started working with NGOs, showing that he was exploring other avenues beyond comedy.

Pulse Live Kenya

After some time away, Desagu made a comeback, resuming his online presence and creating content across his social media accounts, including YouTube.