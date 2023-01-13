Gospel entertainer Holy Dave in the dock after brawl at city club

Holy Dave is accused of hitting businessman Keem David with an empty bottle of alcohol at a city club on Saturday, October 1, 2022, leaving Keem with dire physical injuries.

According to court documents, the incident which happened at 1:00 a.m. began when Keem, who was already in the company of two female friends, sought to invite a fourth person to their party - one Paul Odhiambo - but was barred by the club's security.

Holy Dave Muthengi Pulse Live Kenya

Intervention efforts by Keem to help Odhiambo were cut short by Holy Dave who questioned why Keem was defending Odhiambo.

Holy Dave is alleged to have then reached for a bottle and struck Keem on the left side of his face, leaving the complainant with a deep cut.

The altercation forced security to send the two out before Keem was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Holy Dave denies assault charges

During the court hearing, Holy Dave claimed to have also injured a finger during the brawl.

He denied the charges and was released on a Sh10,000 cash bail as the case is scheduled for mention on January 23, 2023.

Police have retrieved CCTV footage from the club to help with unraveling the sequence of events leading up to the matter.

