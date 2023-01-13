ADVERTISEMENT
Gospel entertainer Holy Dave in the dock after brawl at city club

Amos Robi

Holy Dave is accused of having physically assaulted a reveler at a city club in October 2022

Holy Dave in court
Former Bambika Show host David Muthengi popularly known as Holy Dave was on Thursday charged with assault at the Kibera Law Courts.

Holy Dave is accused of hitting businessman Keem David with an empty bottle of alcohol at a city club on Saturday, October 1, 2022, leaving Keem with dire physical injuries.

According to court documents, the incident which happened at 1:00 a.m. began when Keem, who was already in the company of two female friends, sought to invite a fourth person to their party - one Paul Odhiambo - but was barred by the club's security.

Holy Dave Muthengi
Intervention efforts by Keem to help Odhiambo were cut short by Holy Dave who questioned why Keem was defending Odhiambo.

Holy Dave is alleged to have then reached for a bottle and struck Keem on the left side of his face, leaving the complainant with a deep cut.

The altercation forced security to send the two out before Keem was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During the court hearing, Holy Dave claimed to have also injured a finger during the brawl.

He denied the charges and was released on a Sh10,000 cash bail as the case is scheduled for mention on January 23, 2023.

Police have retrieved CCTV footage from the club to help with unraveling the sequence of events leading up to the matter.

Holy Dave Muthengi
After retreating from TV, the gospel singer has grown popularity as a food blogger as he also runs the Muthengi Foundation, a charitable organisation, with his sister Joey Muthengi.

