The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Holy Dave recounts Churchill's uncomfortable advances on his sister, Joey Muthengi

Fabian Simiyu

Holy Dave says Churchill was after his sister Joey Muthengi back in the '90s

Holy Dave (left) and Churchill Ndambuki
Holy Dave (left) and Churchill Ndambuki

Rapper Holy Dave, in an interview with Nairobi News, revealed how comedian Churchill Ndambuki used to harass him during their upbringing.

Recommended articles

According to Dave, Churchill had romantic interest in one of his four sisters Joey Muthengi, and they coincidentally attended the same school after Dave's family relocated from the U.S.

Churchill was resolute in pursuing Dave's sister, and if the watchman denied him access to see her, he would specifically request to meet Dave instead.

Churchill Ndambuki in a photo shared on January 20, 2023.
Churchill Ndambuki in a photo shared on January 20, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: List of Celebrity siblings in Kenya

Dave further shared that Churchill would then instruct him to fetch his sister, but he would mockingly label him as a fool. Despite this, Dave obediently carried out the orders.

Dave further expressed his discomfort with the situation, stating that he finds it strange whenever his close friends make advances towards his sisters.

He mentioned that he couldn't quite explain the feeling, but it made him uneasy.

"It’s even worse when he is your close friend. It feels like it’s you he is seducing, because you know how he rolls. Both his good and bad side," Holy Dave said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Holy Dave Muthengi in a photo shared on July 6, 2023.
Holy Dave Muthengi in a photo shared on July 6, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

In February 2022, Dave's younger sister, Joey Muthengi, grabbed attention when she questioned who was dating her brother.

The inquiry arose when she stumbled upon an Instagram account using his brother's name, their family, and the tag 'Mrs' attached to it.

In response, Holy Dave played along with the situation and jokingly wondered how he would explain everything to his sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it later came to light that Holy Dave was not actually in a romantic relationship or engaged, as initially believed.

Joey Muthengi and her brother Holy Dave in a photo posted on June 21, 2023.
Joey Muthengi and her brother Holy Dave in a photo posted on June 21, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Joey Muthengi sets the record straight on claims that she is married

It turned out that the Instagram account in question was actually a fan page, and the person behind it had developed a crush on Holy Dave.

Dave would later on open up to Standard Entertainment that numerous girls had been requesting him for his hand in marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

He even added that there are some instances when the certain parents called him asking him to marry their daughters.

Dave however maintained that he was looking for a God fearing lady to marry.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dr Ofweneke calls out bloggers twisting his relationship with Diana Marua

Dr Ofweneke calls out bloggers twisting his relationship with Diana Marua

Nitagalagala - Dramatic way comedian Kicheche would react to meeting Diamond

Nitagalagala - Dramatic way comedian Kicheche would react to meeting Diamond

Caroline Mutoko quietly retires, ending 2-decade career at Radio Africa

Caroline Mutoko quietly retires, ending 2-decade career at Radio Africa

How affair with married man almost ruined life of ex-Kiss TV presenter

How affair with married man almost ruined life of ex-Kiss TV presenter

Holy Dave recounts Churchill's uncomfortable advances on his sister, Joey Muthengi

Holy Dave recounts Churchill's uncomfortable advances on his sister, Joey Muthengi

Kennedy Rapudo reveals wedding plans with Amber Ray, only select few to attend

Kennedy Rapudo reveals wedding plans with Amber Ray, only select few to attend

DJ Mo shares tips on how to pray before making love

DJ Mo shares tips on how to pray before making love

Nonini goes after media house that linked him to fight between 2 women in the U.S.

Nonini goes after media house that linked him to fight between 2 women in the U.S.

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

American rapper, Micheal Ray Stevenson alias Tyga

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

Edday Nderitu

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Liz Jackson and CS Alfred Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua