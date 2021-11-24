Joey Muthengi sets the record straight on claims that she is married

Ms Muthengi opted to set the record straight after rumours surfaced online that she is hiding her husband from social media in-laws.

“I’m not married…you think I would be married and then I'm just hiding a whole husband from Instagram.

"If I was married, I will be so proud of that man and he will be all over my page. I will be one of those people who you are annoyed by, you will be like can this chick stop posting her husband, so am definitely not married,” said Joey Muthengi.

Former Citizen TV Presenter Joey Muthengi Pulse Live Kenya

Clear the Air

In March 2021,the former Capital FM Presenter opted to clear the air again, stating that she didn’t mean it when she said she will never get married.

Ms Muthengi said it something she only said during a radio interview where she had been invited as a guest.

“I jokingly said that I will never get married. This was on an afternoon radio show of which I had been invited as a guest. Can we please move on and not use threats against me/us?” tweeted Joey Muthengi.

Joey in an interview with Radio Maisha said she is open to dating but marriage is the last thing in her mind, and it’s something she makes clear to any man pursuing her.

