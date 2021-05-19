In a surprise Instagram post, the 50-year-old International Model said that she is happy to be a mother, despite not making any public acknowledgment that she was expecting a Baby.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love” wrote Naomi Campbell.

Model Naomi Campbell welcomes her first Child at the age of 50 (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

Reacting to the news, Ms Campbell’s mother Valerie Morris Campbell, said that she had waited for long to be a grandmother.

"I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a long time to be a grandmother." shared Ms Campbell’s mother.

Despite making it public that she had welcomed a new born, Naomi did not divulge more details about her baby girl. It’s not yet clear if the model got her baby through surrogate but back in 2017 she said that she wanted to be a mother.

"I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want." Said Naomi.

Also Read: Supermodel Naomi Campbell appointed Magical Kenya International Ambassador

Magical Kenya Ambassador.

In January 2021, Naomi was appointed the Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador by CS Najib Balala. “Thank you Hon Najib Balala EGH @tunajibu I feel so privileged and honoured to be confirmed as Magical Kenya International Brand Ambassador. Not just because of the obvious benefits that tourism brings to an economy but also I am proud to be able to represent such an important country as Kenya.