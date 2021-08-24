House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi finally confirms siring a son out of wedlock

Bishop Muriithi said that he takes responsibility of the child but will only manage to provide a monthly upkeep of Sh10, 000, since he is poor and depends on church donations to survive.

“I offer to take full responsibility of paying fees for the minor as well as payment of 10,000 per month for the minor’s upkeep bearing in mind my limited means and family responsibility,” said Bishop David Muriithi.

In court documents, Bishop Miriithi made it clear that he was in an on and off relationship with the woman in question (Judy Mutave) back in 2018.

“When I met the applicant she was living in her own rented house with her other teenage child sired from a different relation where she paid her own rent”

“The first time I learnt of the pregnancy was long after the relationship ended when I called to say hello and in the process she casually informed me that she was at St. Mary to deliver a baby which shocked me and so she is lying that I knew about the pregnancy,” reads court papers.

The Man of God also dismissed an application by Judy Mutave claiming he refused to pay child upkeep yet he is a bishop and leaves a high-end life.

“It is crystal clear in my mind that the applicant having had the misconception that I live a high end life somehow has caused herself to conceive with the sole aim of getting a slice of the perceived ‘high end’ life,” and the applicant's scheme seems to be that she will use the innocent child to unlawfully achieve her objective," said Muriithi.

House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi Pulse Live Kenya

The House of Grace Bishop also noted that he was willing to pay school fees for the child but noted that he would not afford to enroll the minor at Kiota School.

"Therefore, contents of paragraphs 5 and 6 of her affidavit are not true as I could not have been excited about a pregnancy that I did not know about and which was for reasons known to the applicant was all along hidden from me." He said.

Bishop David Muriithi affidavit come days after he was sued with the woman in question, demanding Sh.100,000 monthly in child support, Sh1,000 for the salon, Sh5,000 for entertainment, Sh3,000 for utilities and Sh2,000 for toys.