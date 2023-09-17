Phone call to a veteran news anchor that landed Zubeidah Koome KTN job

From a young age, it was clear that Kananu had an unwavering passion for journalism. Her early years in primary and high school hinted at a future in the world of news reporting.

In a past interview, the mother of one revealed her innate love for the field, recounting how she would gather news from newspapers and eagerly read them aloud to her schoolmates.

Her passion for journalism burned so brightly that she made a life-altering decision. Despite being two years into an IT course, she chose to leave it behind to pursue her true calling—journalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In 2002, I came to Nairobi and joined the Kenya School of Professional Studies, where I pursued IT for 2 years, but I felt I was not comfortable, so I left. I joined another institute where I pursued Mass Communication," Kananu shared.

Former KTN journalist Ali Mtenzi Pulse Live Kenya

After completing her studies, Kananu's journey took an unexpected turn. While heading to the mosque for prayers, she had a chance encounter with an Imam who inquired about her occupation.

She explained her dream of becoming a journalist, even though she had not yet found a place in the industry.

In a twist of fate, the Imam provided her with the contact information of journalist Ali Mtenzi, suggesting she inquire about potential opportunities at KTN. Despite her doubts, Kananu reached out to Mtenzi, who invited her to their offices for an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I had gone to pray in the mosque, and the Imam asked me what I had studied for because he used to see me a lot in the mosque. He then gave me Ali Mtenzi's number and asked me to contact him, although I was really doubtful because I thought I was just a KBC match," Kananu recounted.

Zubeida Kananu Koome Pulse Live Kenya

That initial call to Mtenzi who now works for the Mombasa County Government marked the beginning of her journey in the media industry. She was recruited into the company and started her career at KTN.

In her early days, Kananu confessed that she had a dislike for political stories. However, as time went on, these stories not only became her favourites but also led to her having a dedicated segment for political reporting.

Over the years, Kananu has steadily risen through the ranks to become one of the senior journalists at the station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zubeida Koome Kananu Pulse Live Kenya

Her dedication and hard work even earned her the privilege of moderating the 2022 Nairobi Gubernatorial debate, a testament to her growth and influence in the field.