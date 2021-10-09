The invite-only event was graced by the who's-who in Kenya's music industry, with a very special guest in the person of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

Others on the star-studded exclusive guest list included: Kenyan power couple Nameless and Wahu, DJ Slahver, Tanasha Donna, Naiboi, DJ Pierra Makena, Nviiri the Storyteller, Cedo, Buddha Blaze, Bensoul, Producer Paulo, Eric One Wash, Chris the Bass, Billy Miya, Dr. Eddie, KRG the Don, Nicah the Queen and Navaa the Queen.

How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking at the event, Governor Joho lauded Kiba for putting out a classic album and always releasing timeless songs.

The listening party was hosted by KTN Presenter Jamal Gaddaffi and Bashka Hajji Zeid, who made sure those present at the event participate fully at every stage.

Those present got the opportunity to listen to all 16-tracks on King Kiba's new release.

He has featured Kenya’s Nyashinski on Washa, Sauti Sol on Let Me and Khaligrah Jones on Habibty.

Other celebrated African artists on the album include Tanzania's K2Ga, Abdu Kiba & Tommy Flavour, Nigeria's Patoranking, RudeBoy & Mayorkun, Ghanaian Sarkodie and South African hitmakers Blaq Diamond.

How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

This is the second listening party Kiba hosted after the Kings Music Records CEO held a similar event in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

French songstress and Songi Songi hit-maker Maud Elka along with Nigerian superstar Patoranking were present at the Dar-es-Salaam listening party.

Other celebrities who attended the Dar album launch include:- Mwana FA, Ommy Dimpoz, Nandy, AY, Shilole, Rich Mavoko, BillNass, Lil Ommy, AmmyGal, Dayna Nyange, Dullah Planet, Dully Sykes, Wanyabi, MC Gara B, Lody Eyes, Abby Skillz, Yogo Beatz, Mama Alikiba, Idris Sultan, Stan Bakora, Barnaba Classic, Sky Walker, Ney Wa Mitego, Juma Jux, Gabo, Esha Buheti, K2Ga, Abdu Kiba and Tommy Flavour.

So far Kiba has already released videos to five songs from the album:- Jealous which features Mayorkun, Salute with Rude Boy, Infidele Ndombolo featuring Abdu Kiba, K2ga & Tommy Flavor, with the latest video being Oya Oya.

Ali Kiba’s first studio album was titled Cinderella and his second album was Ali K 4 Real.

Photos from the Nairobi Listening Party

