RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Alikiba’s listening party went down in Nairobi [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The listening party was attended by Governor Joho, Tanasha Donna, Bensoul, Naiboi among others

How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi
How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi

On Friday, all roads led to Trademark Hotel at the Village Market for the official listening party of Alikiba's new Album,‘Only One King’.

Recommended articles

The invite-only event was graced by the who's-who in Kenya's music industry, with a very special guest in the person of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

Others on the star-studded exclusive guest list included: Kenyan power couple Nameless and Wahu, DJ Slahver, Tanasha Donna, Naiboi, DJ Pierra Makena, Nviiri the Storyteller, Cedo, Buddha Blaze, Bensoul, Producer Paulo, Eric One Wash, Chris the Bass, Billy Miya, Dr. Eddie, KRG the Don, Nicah the Queen and Navaa the Queen.

How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi
How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking at the event, Governor Joho lauded Kiba for putting out a classic album and always releasing timeless songs.

The listening party was hosted by KTN Presenter Jamal Gaddaffi and Bashka Hajji Zeid, who made sure those present at the event participate fully at every stage.

Those present got the opportunity to listen to all 16-tracks on King Kiba's new release.

He has featured Kenya’s Nyashinski on Washa, Sauti Sol on Let Me and Khaligrah Jones on Habibty.

Other celebrated African artists on the album include Tanzania's K2Ga, Abdu Kiba & Tommy Flavour, Nigeria's Patoranking, RudeBoy & Mayorkun, Ghanaian Sarkodie and South African hitmakers Blaq Diamond.

Eric One Wash with Alikiba. How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi
Eric One Wash with Alikiba. How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

This is the second listening party Kiba hosted after the Kings Music Records CEO held a similar event in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

French songstress and Songi Songi hit-maker Maud Elka along with Nigerian superstar Patoranking were present at the Dar-es-Salaam listening party.

Other celebrities who attended the Dar album launch include:- Mwana FA, Ommy Dimpoz, Nandy, AY, Shilole, Rich Mavoko, BillNass, Lil Ommy, AmmyGal, Dayna Nyange, Dullah Planet, Dully Sykes, Wanyabi, MC Gara B, Lody Eyes, Abby Skillz, Yogo Beatz, Mama Alikiba, Idris Sultan, Stan Bakora, Barnaba Classic, Sky Walker, Ney Wa Mitego, Juma Jux, Gabo, Esha Buheti, K2Ga, Abdu Kiba and Tommy Flavour.

Also Read: Alikiba's Wife Amina reveals name of their 2nd born son for the first time

www.instagram.com

So far Kiba has already released videos to five songs from the album:- Jealous which features Mayorkun, Salute with Rude Boy, Infidele Ndombolo featuring Abdu Kiba, K2ga & Tommy Flavor, with the latest video being Oya Oya.

Ali Kiba’s first studio album was titled Cinderella and his second album was Ali K 4 Real.

Photos from the Nairobi Listening Party

How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi
How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi
How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi
How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Eric and Alikiba. How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi
Eric and Alikiba. How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi
How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Governor Joho and Eric One Wash. How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi
Governor Joho and Eric One Wash. How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Billy Miya and Tanasha Donna at the Listening party. How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi
Billy Miya and Tanasha Donna at the Listening party. How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Billy Miya and Tanasha Donna at the Listening party.
Billy Miya and Tanasha Donna at the Listening party. How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Billy Miya and Alikiba
Billy Miya and Alikiba How Alikiba’s Album Listening Party went down in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Trending

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme house tour

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz, Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

Otile Brown and Nadia Mukami

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]