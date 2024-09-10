The success story of Dama Mobile Spares CEO, Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi

Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi, popularly known by her brand name Dama Mobile Spare, has risen to become one of the leading entrepreneurs in Kenya's mobile spare parts industry. Her journey, however, was far from easy.

From humble beginnings, she has built a thriving business and now employs over 100 people.

Damaris Wanjiru's early life & education

ADVERTISEMENT

Born as the firstborn in a family of five, Damaris completed her form four in 2009 in Nakuru County where she was born.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS! Have you voted for your favourite influencer yet?

After finishing school, she went to Kirinyaga County to assist her aunt with farming duties.

A year later, her aunt found her a job selling mobile credit cards at a local centre, where she earned a modest salary of KSh 1,500 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

First steps into mobile spare parts industry

In 2011, Damaris' cousin invited her to Nairobi, where she secured a job in a mobile spare parts shop on Luthuli Avenue.

It was her first time in the big city, and although her initial joy was short-lived after the company went broke, she quickly bounced back. She found another job at Munyu Road, which turned out to be a game-changer for her.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

At Munyu Road, Damaris learned the ins and outs of the mobile spare parts business—how to buy, sell, and source supplies from abroad. She developed a passion for the business and began dreaming of starting her own venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I started learning about profit margins, how they import goods, and who the suppliers are. I saved some money and wanted to rise to where my boss was," Damaris explains.

Starting her own business

By 2016, after gaining the necessary experience, Damaris took the bold step of resigning from her job and starting her own mobile spare parts business.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

She found a shop and placed her first order for mobile spare parts from Dubai, leveraging the contacts she had built during her employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her initial imports were not enough to meet the growing demand. She had to source additional stock from local suppliers to keep up with her customers.

Despite these challenges, her business grew rapidly, and within six months, she opened a second branch.

"I gave notice in 2016, found a shop, and ordered my first batch from Dubai. The business grew, and soon I had to open another branch because one shop wasn’t enough," she revealed in a past interview.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

Expansion & success

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Damaris Mobile Spare operates several branches, and Damaris proudly states that her business employs over 100 people.

She attributes her success to God-given wisdom and the experience she gained from her early days in the industry.

Apart from her business, Damaris also runs a charity organisation called Dama Spares Foundation. Through this foundation, she gives back to the community by providing essential items like food to those in need.

In 2024, Damaris enrolled at Daystar University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations, further showcasing her dedication to continuous learning and growth.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Controversies surrounding Damaris Wanjiru

Despite her success, Damaris has faced her share of controversies. In 2024, reports circulated that she was in a relationship with Muthee Kiengei, a bishop at JCM Church, where she is a member.

During a church service in August, Bishop Kiengei openly denied having any romantic involvement with anyone other than his wife, Reverend Joy Benson.

However, just weeks after Kiengei's statement, rumours intensified following the release of a leaked audio recording in which Damaris discussed their alleged relationship.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT