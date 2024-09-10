The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The success story of Dama Mobile Spares CEO, Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi

Lynet Okumu

From farm girl to business mogul: The inspiring journey of Damaris Wanjiru the CEO of Dama Mobile Spares.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook)
Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook)
  • Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi, known as Dama Mobile Spare, is a leading entrepreneur in Kenya's mobile spare parts industry.
  • From humble beginnings, she now employs over 100 people in her thriving business.
  • She started by selling mobile credit cards and eventually gained experience in the mobile spare parts business.

Recommended articles

Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi, popularly known by her brand name Dama Mobile Spare, has risen to become one of the leading entrepreneurs in Kenya's mobile spare parts industry. Her journey, however, was far from easy.

From humble beginnings, she has built a thriving business and now employs over 100 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born as the firstborn in a family of five, Damaris completed her form four in 2009 in Nakuru County where she was born.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook)
Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS! Have you voted for your favourite influencer yet?

After finishing school, she went to Kirinyaga County to assist her aunt with farming duties.

A year later, her aunt found her a job selling mobile credit cards at a local centre, where she earned a modest salary of KSh 1,500 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2011, Damaris' cousin invited her to Nairobi, where she secured a job in a mobile spare parts shop on Luthuli Avenue.

It was her first time in the big city, and although her initial joy was short-lived after the company went broke, she quickly bounced back. She found another job at Munyu Road, which turned out to be a game-changer for her.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook)
Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

At Munyu Road, Damaris learned the ins and outs of the mobile spare parts business—how to buy, sell, and source supplies from abroad. She developed a passion for the business and began dreaming of starting her own venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I started learning about profit margins, how they import goods, and who the suppliers are. I saved some money and wanted to rise to where my boss was," Damaris explains.

By 2016, after gaining the necessary experience, Damaris took the bold step of resigning from her job and starting her own mobile spare parts business.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook)
Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

She found a shop and placed her first order for mobile spare parts from Dubai, leveraging the contacts she had built during her employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her initial imports were not enough to meet the growing demand. She had to source additional stock from local suppliers to keep up with her customers.

Despite these challenges, her business grew rapidly, and within six months, she opened a second branch.

"I gave notice in 2016, found a shop, and ordered my first batch from Dubai. The business grew, and soon I had to open another branch because one shop wasn’t enough," she revealed in a past interview.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook)
Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Damaris Mobile Spare operates several branches, and Damaris proudly states that her business employs over 100 people.

She attributes her success to God-given wisdom and the experience she gained from her early days in the industry.

Apart from her business, Damaris also runs a charity organisation called Dama Spares Foundation. Through this foundation, she gives back to the community by providing essential items like food to those in need.

In 2024, Damaris enrolled at Daystar University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations, further showcasing her dedication to continuous learning and growth.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook)
Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her success, Damaris has faced her share of controversies. In 2024, reports circulated that she was in a relationship with Muthee Kiengei, a bishop at JCM Church, where she is a member.

During a church service in August, Bishop Kiengei openly denied having any romantic involvement with anyone other than his wife, Reverend Joy Benson.

However, just weeks after Kiengei's statement, rumours intensified following the release of a leaked audio recording in which Damaris discussed their alleged relationship.

Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook)
Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Dama Mobile Spares CEO Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In the same audio, Damaris is heard stating that the church could not function without her, asserting that she was irreplaceable.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wode Maya pokes fun at divorce claims as he celebrates 2 years with Miss Trudy

Wode Maya pokes fun at divorce claims as he celebrates 2 years with Miss Trudy

The success story of Dama Mobile Spares CEO, Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi

The success story of Dama Mobile Spares CEO, Damaris Wanjiru Muriithi

Michelle Ntalami's message to LGBTQ community as she embraces new identity

Michelle Ntalami's message to LGBTQ community as she embraces new identity

Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay's health update amid death reports

Tanzanian rapper Professor Jay's health update amid death reports

Silva Kido scoops 'Most Hardworking Media Personality' award

Silva Kido scoops 'Most Hardworking Media Personality' award

I'm deeply humbled - Cebbie Koks on finding peace in the chaos

I'm deeply humbled - Cebbie Koks on finding peace in the chaos

Diana confesses she's not ready to walk down the aisle with Bahati after 7 years

Diana confesses she's not ready to walk down the aisle with Bahati after 7 years

Outrage as Kendrick chosen over Lil Wayne for New Orleans Super Bowl halftime show

Outrage as Kendrick chosen over Lil Wayne for New Orleans Super Bowl halftime show

Winnie Bwire’s body repatriated to Kenya ahead of burial

Winnie Bwire’s body repatriated to Kenya ahead of burial

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pritty Vishy and Muthee Kiengei

I'm sorry - Bishop Kiengei's apology after harsh remarks about Pritty Vishy's body

Ex-Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia 'Omosh'

Omosh Kizangila talks about his life in Christ & upcoming Mwea film project

Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024

Pritty Vishy signs 5 ambassadorial deals after Bishop Kiengei’s comments

Diana Marua and hubby Kevin Bahati (Instagram)

Diana confesses she's not ready to walk down the aisle with Bahati after 7 years