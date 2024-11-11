The sports category has moved to a new website.

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried

Lynet Okumu

Milly, one half of the popular TikTok duo 'Mummy and Daddy,' revealed to fans that her relationship with doctor Zac, whom she affectionally referred to as daddy, has ended. However, what’s left fans concerned is the message she directed at him and his alleged exes who reportedly interfered in their relationship.

In a surprising revelation, Milly, one half of the beloved TikTok couple 'Mummy and Daddy' has shared with her fans that her relationship with Zac has ended.

Known for their playful videos and close bond, Milly and Zac won the hearts of many TikTok users who enjoyed following their journey.

From light-hearted moments in the kitchen to sweet gestures like bringing Zac food at work, they seemed like a perfect match. However, Milly’s recent post painted a different picture of the struggles behind the scenes.

On November 10, Milly posted an emotional video where she broke down, explaining that she had been enduring emotional pain in the relationship.

The video quickly caught the attention of fans, as Milly detailed the strain she experienced over constant social media criticism.

In her message, Milly hinted that Zac, who is a doctor, had shown signs of narcissistic behaviour, which contributed to the end of their relationship.

"I think nimefika mwisho," she began, which translates to, “I think I’ve reached my limit.” She expressed her disappointment and hurt, saying, "If you're dating, please choose someone who stands by your side no matter what."

With a significant fan base on TikTok, Milly and Zac frequently shared glimpses of their life together. However, their popularity came at a cost.

She recounted a series of incidents where people close to Zac, including former partners and colleagues, reached out to her with hurtful comments. Milly explained that the social media attacks grew increasingly difficult to handle.

Some of the first insults came when she and Zac posted videos together, and fans accused her of being a 'husband snatcher' and 'too old' for Zac.

Milly shared that when Zac was being criticised, she stood by him. But soon, she became the target herself, with negative comments circulating in various online groups, including popular Facebook groups like Kilimani Mums and Smart Girls.

The relentless criticism began to strain their relationship, and Milly was especially hurt by the involvement of Zac’s ex-partners, who frequently reached out to her. She recounted a conversation with Zac about an ex named Mishi, who messaged her directly.

According to Milly, Zac’s response was that Mishi was simply an old friend from his college days in Meru. Another woman, Mercy, who allegedly messaged Milly with negative comments, was later explained by Zac to be an ex from his internship days in Nakuru.

"As you all know, hii TikTok hakuna matusi sijapokea... Ya kwanza ilianza na mtu wangu mkasema vile analala na patients. I stood for him. Nilikuwa nalia akitukanwa. yake ikaisha. sasa mimi ndio nikaanza kutukanwa. Na watu wananitusi ni watu wa karibu. Na mostly his colleagues and exes. Ex wake wa kwanza in boxed me. Aanitwa Mishi. I told him about it and akaniambia huyo alikuwa ex wake wlisoma naye Meru. Mwingine anaitwa Mercy akacreate acount akanitukana. Akaniambia huyo alikuwa ex wake wakiwa internship Nakuru. Wa tatu ni ex wife yake. Nikamwonyesha, akaniambia wuehh, huyu si ni Esther mwenye tulifanya naye wedding," she narrated.

Despite these challenges, Milly tried to hold onto the relationship. When the criticisms intensified, Zac suggested that Milly stop posting about him on TikTok and focus on her own content instead.

Willing to make the compromise, Milly kept him off her social media for almost three months. Yet, even as she distanced herself publicly, they remained together until two weeks ago when the relationship finally ended.

"Nikanyamaza tu... Hapo nikatukanwa vile mi ni mzee, husband snatcher... Mi nikikutana na Zac hakuwa na mtu. Na mi sikuwa na mtu. Na haikuwa hatia kumpenda ama kupendana. Ilienda vile ilienda tukaanza kuishi pamoja.

"Nimetukanwa hadi Kilimani Mums, Smart Girls, kila mahali hadi nikaona imefika mahali imeanza kuaffect doc. Akasema nipost vitu zangu na nisiwahi mpost. Nikasema ni sawa. Nikakaa for almost three months bila kupost, but we were still together until two weeks ago when we broke up," she said.

Milly ended her video with a heartfelt message to her fans, urging them to value themselves and choose partners who support them.

"Kitu inaniuma mtu najua napenda ama mtu anafaa kunidefend is against me. Anasema am creating these accounts nikijitumia hizo messages... Nataka tu kuwaambia hivi, if anything happens to me coz sioni kama nafika hata December. Nimechoka nataka tu nilale pecaefully kwa nyumba yangu. Waambie wakujie mwili wangu.. They have achieved what they wanted.

"And to you Zac, Mungu atakulipisha. Alama niko nzo, madawa nimemeza, ni Mungu anajua," she said.

Milly’s breakup with Zac has left her fans shocked and saddened, as many were inspired by the couple’s affectionate and open relationship. Fans have encouraged her to take time off social media and heal her heartbreak.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

  • Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177
  • Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.
  • Mindful Kenya Therapy on USSD code *702*30#
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
