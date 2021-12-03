RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Revealed; The millions Nviiri and Bensoul charge for Concerts [Video]

Bensoul & Nviiri have also ventured into Fashion with a partnership with Home 254

Nviiri the Storyteller, Home 254 CEO Job Brian, Bensoul and Nanjero
Sol Generation's General Manager William Nanjero has finally revealed how much it would cost you to book his two artistes Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul.

In an interview with our very own Dennis Milimo, Nanjero disclosed that anyone looking forward to have Nviiri or Bensoul perform at their concert this festive season will have to part with Sh850, 000.

“This Festive season, if you want to book Nviiri for a show or concert his rate card is Sh850, 000 same as Bensoul. (Sai December Nviiri the storyteller ni Sh850K. Bensoul Sh850K). The bald man (Bien Aime) is not doing any shows, we are building him up slowly but when its time I will tell you his rate card,” Nanjero said.

Nviiri the Storyteller, Home 254 CEO Job Brian, Bensoul and Nanjero
Sol Generation x Home 254

Nanjero went on to state that currently, Nviiri the Storyteller is the biggest artiste in Kenya followed by Bensoul and then Bien Aime Baraza.

“Do you know that Nviiri is the Number one artiste in Kenya, it’s not the bald man (Bien), then Bensoul is number two then the bald man,” he added.

Nanjero made the revelation during the official unveiling of a partnership between Sol Generation and Home 254, that will see Nviiri and Bensoul produce their own merchandise.

Home 254 CEO and Founder Job Brian Jura alias JB explained that they have teamed up with Nviiri and Bensoul to create Merchandise that will represent them as brands together with their fans.

“Working with Sol Generation means that they bring their craft and we put it together and come up with a product that is genuinely made in Kenya. We are not only trying to sell a product, we are also trying to sell a feeling,” he added.

Speaking at the Presser, Nviiri and Bensoul said that their merchandise will cut across all ages; from kids to adults and will be available on the Home 254 website.

Sol Generation’s Nanjero described the partnership with Home 254 as monumental.

“This is a very monumental moment, having been able to partner with a Kenyan brand that wants to go global. When I look at what Home 254 are doing, is exactly what we are doing and the fact that we are working with them and JB and we have not gone to another brand (Nike, Adidas) it’s a big win for us…the other element that it will bring in is that it will empower my artists and put money in their pockets.

“We are very excited to work with JB (bless) and we are coming up with very quality merchandise,” he said.

Nviiri the Storyteller, Home 254 CEO Job Brian, Bensoul and Nanjero
On the other hand, JB advised young entrepreneurs to always have a clear plan of what they want to do and achieve when they opt to venture into business.

“Something that I learned this year is that, opportunity ikupate kama uko ready…juu when an opportunity finds you and you are not prepared it means you are going to miss it and when you start a business, start by putting your system in place immediately. And then the greatest thing is believing in God and utakuwa mbali sana,” said JB.

