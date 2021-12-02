Music streaming giant Spotify unveiled Wrapped - an annual round-up of the top artists, albums, songs and playlists of the year as streamed by users on the platform from around the world.
Sauti Sol, Nviiri, Otile & Nyashinski top list of Most streamed artistes in Kenya
List of most streamed artistes in Kenya
In Kenya, Award-winning Boy Band Sauti Sol tops the list of most streamed artistes followed closely by Nviiri The Storyteller, Otile Brown, Nyashinski and Bensoul.
At the same time, Niko Sawa by Nviiri the Storyteller (feat. Bien) is the most streamed Kenyan song. Ex by the young and rising star Nikita Kering’ is the second most streamed Kenyan song. It seemed to have been the go-to heartbreak song of the year -- it was added to over 600 breakup playlists.
The other soundtrack that defined Nairobi’s dating scene was Bensoul’s Nairobi (feat. Mejja), which lands at number three. Kitenge by Nviiri the Storyteller is fourth, followed by Hapo Tu by Nyashinski (feat. Chris Kaiga).
The most streamed Gengetone song is Shamra Shamra by Mbuzi Gang. Seventeen-year-old Trio Mio’s hit Cheza Kama Wewe makes the list as the second most streamed song. The third is Nyashinki’s Hapo Tu (feat. Chris Kaiga), followed by Chris Kaiga’s Zimenice and Willis Raburu’s Kalale.
Here is the Full list of Most streamed artistes, Albums, songs and playlists;
Most streamed Kenyan artists
- Sauti Sol
- Nviiri The Storyteller
- Otile Brown
- Nyashinski
- Bensoul
- Wakadinali
- H_art the Band
- Mejja
- BURUKLYN BOYZ
- Khaligraph Jones
Most streamed Kenyan songs
- Nviiri The Storyteller - Niko Sawa
- Nikita Kering' - Ex
- Bensoul - Nairobi (feat. Mejja)
- Nviiri The Storyteller - Kitenge
- Nyashinski - Hapo Tu (feat. Chris Kaiga)
- H_art the Band - My Jaber (Friday)
- Chris Kaiga - I Want
- Mbuzi Gang - Shamra Shamra
- Otile Brown - Dusuma
- Sauti Sol - Suzanna
Best of Gengetone
- Mbuzi Gang - Shamra Shamra
- Trio Mio - Cheza Kama Wewe
- Nyashinski - Hapo Tu (feat. Chris Kaiga)
- Chris Kaiga - Zimenice
- Willis Raburu - Kalale
- Dantez 254 - Ala
- Ethic Entertainment - Daktari
- Ochungulo Family - Pandemik
- Parroty - Lewa
- Noti Flow - Foto Moto
Most streamed tracks in Kenya
- Nviiri The Storyteller - Niko Sawa
- Omah Lay - Understand
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Dua Lipa - Levitating (feat. DaBaby)
- Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)
- Justin Bieber - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
- Lil Nas X - INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)
- Polo G - RAPSTAR
- The Kid LAROI - STAY (with Justin Bieber)
- Olamide - Infinity (feat. Omah Lay)
Most streamed albums in Kenya
- Certified Lover Boy - Drake
- Planet Her - Doja Cat
- Justice - Justin Bieber
- Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon - Pop Smoke
- Midnight Train - Sauti Sol
- MONTERO - Lil Nas X
- Donda - Kanye West
- Made in Lagos - WizKid
- Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
- SOUR - Olivia Rodrigo
Most streamed playlists
- Today’s Top Hits
- African Heat
- Hot Hits Kenya
- RapCaviar
- Made in Kenya
- Mood Booster
- Mega Hit Mix
- Soft Pop Hits
- Top Gaming Tracks
- lofi beats
Most streamed artists in Kenya
- Drake
- Sauti Sol
- Justin Bieber
- Kanye West
- Burna Boy
- Young Thug
- Doja Cat
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
- Travis Scott
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke