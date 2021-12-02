Sauti Sol, Nviiri, Otile & Nyashinski top list of Most streamed artistes in Kenya

In Kenya, Award-winning Boy Band Sauti Sol tops the list of most streamed artistes followed closely by Nviiri The Storyteller, Otile Brown, Nyashinski and Bensoul.

At the same time, Niko Sawa by Nviiri the Storyteller (feat. Bien) is the most streamed Kenyan song. Ex by the young and rising star Nikita Kering’ is the second most streamed Kenyan song. It seemed to have been the go-to heartbreak song of the year -- it was added to over 600 breakup playlists.

The other soundtrack that defined Nairobi’s dating scene was Bensoul’s Nairobi (feat. Mejja), which lands at number three. Kitenge by Nviiri the Storyteller is fourth, followed by Hapo Tu by Nyashinski (feat. Chris Kaiga).

The most streamed Gengetone song is Shamra Shamra by Mbuzi Gang. Seventeen-year-old Trio Mio’s hit Cheza Kama Wewe makes the list as the second most streamed song. The third is Nyashinki’s Hapo Tu (feat. Chris Kaiga), followed by Chris Kaiga’s Zimenice and Willis Raburu’s Kalale.

Here is the Full list of Most streamed artistes, Albums, songs and playlists;

Most streamed Kenyan artists

Sauti Sol Nviiri The Storyteller Otile Brown Nyashinski Bensoul Wakadinali H_art the Band Mejja BURUKLYN BOYZ Khaligraph Jones

Most streamed Kenyan songs

Nviiri The Storyteller - Niko Sawa Nikita Kering' - Ex Bensoul - Nairobi (feat. Mejja) Nviiri The Storyteller - Kitenge Nyashinski - Hapo Tu (feat. Chris Kaiga) H_art the Band - My Jaber (Friday) Chris Kaiga - I Want Mbuzi Gang - Shamra Shamra Otile Brown - Dusuma Sauti Sol - Suzanna

Best of Gengetone

Mbuzi Gang - Shamra Shamra Trio Mio - Cheza Kama Wewe Nyashinski - Hapo Tu (feat. Chris Kaiga) Chris Kaiga - Zimenice Willis Raburu - Kalale Dantez 254 - Ala Ethic Entertainment - Daktari Ochungulo Family - Pandemik Parroty - Lewa Noti Flow - Foto Moto

Most streamed tracks in Kenya

Nviiri The Storyteller - Niko Sawa Omah Lay - Understand Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Dua Lipa - Levitating (feat. DaBaby) Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) Justin Bieber - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) Lil Nas X - INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) Polo G - RAPSTAR The Kid LAROI - STAY (with Justin Bieber) Olamide - Infinity (feat. Omah Lay)

Most streamed albums in Kenya

Certified Lover Boy - Drake Planet Her - Doja Cat Justice - Justin Bieber Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon - Pop Smoke Midnight Train - Sauti Sol MONTERO - Lil Nas X Donda - Kanye West Made in Lagos - WizKid Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa SOUR - Olivia Rodrigo

Most streamed playlists

Today’s Top Hits African Heat Hot Hits Kenya RapCaviar Made in Kenya Mood Booster Mega Hit Mix Soft Pop Hits Top Gaming Tracks lofi beats

