Over the weekend, Media Personality Muthoni wa Mukiri was treated to a surprise Birthday party upon turning 32 years-old and indeed it was all glitz and glamour.

A thankful Ms Mukiri expressed gratitude towards her friends who put together the exquisite Birthday party, revealing that she was only told to show up as everything had been arranged.

“Thank you for the love ❤ 💘 💕. This was absolutely beautiful...I wasn't part of anything, I was just told to show up on Sunday afternoon. It was a beautiful surprise. The slayage was on another level” wrote Muthoni wa Mukiri.

How Muthoni Mukiri’s surprise Birthday party went down (Photos)

The exquisite Party was graced by her family members and close friends among them; Citizen TV’s Lillian Muli, Techer Wanjiku, Shiks Kapienga, Jack Vike, Mercy Wanji, Nessy Mukiri, Ruby Crown, Brenda, Ann among others.

“32! If I was to talk to my younger self, I would tell young Muthoni to Relax, everything will turn out okay.

Am still a work in progress but I have learnt to be more confident in my skin and more deliberate in whatever I do. This year am working towards more financial independence, strengthening my faith in God and contentment. Happy Birthday to me!!!” shared Muthoni Wa Mukiri.

The birthday celebration come days after the former Inooro TV news anchor went public with her relationship.

On January 11, Ms Mukiri took to Instagram to share a photo rocking matching outfits with her boyfriend Isaac (Isaac the Venturous- Instagram name), wishing her followers a happy new week with love emojis.

“Happy New week ❤😍 @velosphotography” reads Muthoni’s captions.

Photos from the Birthday Party

kambuamuziki “So gorgeous my darling. Happy birthday!!”

joyceomondi “Happy birthday 😍😍|”

shixkapienga “Happy Birthday hun 😍😍❤️”

lilmuli “Happy Birthday beautiful”

officialcessp ‘Happy birthday beautiful 🎉🍾🎂🎈🎁🎀🎊”

this_is_gathoni ‘Wow🔥🔥🔥 Happiest birthday dear”

njorothecomedian “Happy birthday 🎉🎉”

monicakiragu “Happy birthday @muthoniwamukiri wish you many many blessings”

shiruwagpofficial “Happy birthday 🎂 Girl ....”

ann_doreen.njeri.1238 “Happy birthday gal🙌🏾”

shiku_tabu “Happy birthday to you girl ❤️🔥”