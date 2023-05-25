The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Motif Di Don is connecting with fans through TikTok's creative power

Lynet Okumu

Morris Kobia, 'Motif Di Don' has produced songs for music icons such as Khaligraph, Tanasha Donna and Trio Mio

Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don
Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don

In the bustling city of Nairobi, Kenya, a talented producer and brand influencer is making waves in the world of music and digital media.

Recommended articles

With a passion for music and a deep connection to his heritage, he has become a driving force in promoting Africa's rich traditions and diverse voices.

And as people across the globe continue to celebrate Africa Day, the significance of this celebration holds a special place in Motif's heart.

Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don
Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Motif Di Don featured in DJ Khaled's album promo video alongside Kevin Hart

In an interview with TikTok, Motif stated that Africa Day represents an opportunity to showcase the continent's limitless potential, embracing its culture, achievements, and vibrant diversity.

"Celebrating African identity without relying on stereotypes or cultural appropriation requires us to develop campaigns and initiatives that celebrate our culture in a relatable and authentic way," Motif Di Don said.

To mark this occasion, the creator produces Kenyan National holiday celebration songs, highlighting the richness and uniqueness of African culture.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don
Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don Pulse Live Kenya

He aims to showcase the beauty of his heritage, inspiring others to appreciate their own cultural roots.

Motif has harnessed the power of social media platforms like TikTok to engage with audiences, celebrate African culture, and inspire positive change.

Sharing how the platform has helped his creative process and cultural promotion, Motif said that the platform has revolutionized his approach to creativity and connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

It provides a direct line to his fans, allowing him to understand their preferences and create content that resonates deeply.

Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don
Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hitmaker Motif Di Don blows millions on new Mercedes Benz SUV [Video]

Through challenges, he sparks engagement and receives immediate feedback, shaping his creative process and fueling his passion to deliver what his audience craves.

"TikTok has been a game-changer for me. It allows me to directly connect with my fans through challenges and grow my brand. Based on their reactions and engagement, I can understand what kind of music fans are looking for," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a focus on music, dance, and storytelling, the creator brings to life the beauty and depth of African traditions.

Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don
Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don Pulse Nigeria

He skillfully weaves traditional music into his productions, capturing the essence of its soul-stirring rhythms and demonstrating its power to resonate with people across continents.

Engaging with the youth is a top priority for the creator, and TikTok provides the perfect platform to connect with this dynamic audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through his dedicated platform, ELEV8, he showcases the talents of young creators, offering them opportunities to shine and grow.

Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don
Kenyan music producer Motif Di Don Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Producer Motif Di Don shares his rate card and fans agree he is worth every shilling

By nurturing their skills and providing support, he not only contributes to their personal and professional development but also fosters a sense of community and collaboration within the entertainment industry.

Through these efforts, he aspires to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people, empowering them to pursue their passions and dreams.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

How Motif Di Don is connecting with fans through TikTok's creative power

How Motif Di Don is connecting with fans through TikTok's creative power

Sh100,000 up for grabs in Andrew Kibe’s mini-competition

Sh100,000 up for grabs in Andrew Kibe’s mini-competition

Hussein Mohamed's Biography: Age, education, career, wife & children

Hussein Mohamed's Biography: Age, education, career, wife & children

Khaligraph's upcoming 4-storey mansion leaves Radio Jambo's Gidi in awe

Khaligraph's upcoming 4-storey mansion leaves Radio Jambo's Gidi in awe

Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

He's cute - Otile Brown sweeps fan off her feet on dreamy dinner date

He's cute - Otile Brown sweeps fan off her feet on dreamy dinner date

Auntie Jemimah shares 3 reasons she is not ready for marriage

Auntie Jemimah shares 3 reasons she is not ready for marriage

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Esther Akoth 'Akothee'

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz [Photos]

From left: Tv personalities Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo, content creators Nick Kwach & Aicy Stevens

6 Kenyan entertainment duos with exceptional work chemistry

Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna

Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna