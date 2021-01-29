On Wednesday, all roads led to Upper Hill for the official launch of Betty Kyallo’s new high-end barbershop and indeed it was all glitz and glamour.

Ms Kyallo documented all the happenings at the launch, with exquisite photos that were later shared on social media.

According to the former K24 News anchor, her new barbershop “After Shave by Flair” will be a one stop shop for men who will be in need of a fresh haircut.

The “After Shave by Flair” official opening was graced by her family members, close friends and a few of her business partners.

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

The highlight of the night was captured when Betty was joined by her parents Julia Kyallo (Mother) and Wilfred Kyallo (father) to cut the tape as the Barbershop opened its doors to the public.

“I’m in Awe of God’s Abundance for me. Yesterday was such a beautiful day for me. My family, friends and Business Associates joined me to celebrate and launch the most amazing barbershop yet @aftershavebyflair I’m happy. Very happy. @biglittlespaces_ke thank you for creating the most stylish space for me. You guys are in my heart. @diamondlightinginteriors you did it again with the beautiful unique lighting. @furmart_furnishers_ wow the furniture again so gorgeous! @evensis_experience you did great with the best decor last night,” shared Betty Kyallo.

Also Read: Betty Kyallo in tears as Ida Odinga graces grand opening of Flair By Betty [Photos]

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

With the launch of the new venture in Upper Hill, the TV girls has now expanded her empire, basing on the fact that she also owns a posh beauty parlour dubbed Flair By Betty.

Last year, Ms Kyallo was moved to tears during the grand opening of Flair By Betty which was graced by Mama Ida Odinga. Betty could not hide her joy at the presence of Mama Ida at the event and took to Twitter to thank her for gracing the event.

She wrote: “What a good day it was as we launched Flair By Betty. Thank you so much Mama Ida Odinga for gracing our event as our Chief Guest. Most of all Thankful to God.”

Also Read: Fans react as Betty Kyallo introduces her father to the public (Photos)

Photos from the After Shave by Flair Launch

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)