The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How to diaper & comfort your dog when she's on her period, according to Brenda Michelle

Lynet Okumu

Zora actress Brenda Michelle details how to diaper and comfort a dog during her menstruation

A collage showing 'Zora' actress Brenda Michelle detailing how to diaper and comfort a dog when she's on her periods ( Instagram)
A collage showing 'Zora' actress Brenda Michelle detailing how to diaper and comfort a dog when she's on her periods ( Instagram)

If you've recently welcomed a female dog into your home, you may be surprised to learn that dogs experience menstruation just like human females do.

Recommended articles

However, unlike women, dogs do not have monthly cycles; instead, they typically have their periods every five months.

Kenyan actor Brenda Michelle sheds light on this topic, highlighting the importance of understanding and caring for your dog during this time.

A screengrab of Zora actress Brenda Mitchell detailing how to diaper and comfort a dog who is menstruating
A screengrab of Zora actress Brenda Mitchell detailing how to diaper and comfort a dog who is menstruating Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Brenda, known for her love of pets, shares her experiences and tips for managing a female dog's menstrual cycle.

"Dogs do have periods. Doggy zangu zikianza kunyesa, for the tiny breeds kama inakaa ndani ya nyumba, namtengenezea a makeshift sanitary towel using a diaper," she said.

She emphasised the need for pet owners to recognise and prepare for this natural occurrence, ensuring the well-being of both the dog and the household.

A screengrab of Zora actress Brenda Mitchell detailing how to diaper and comfort a dog who is menstruating
A screengrab of Zora actress Brenda Mitchell detailing how to diaper and comfort a dog who is menstruating Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Brenda explains that female dogs usually reach puberty and have their first menstrual cycle around five months of age, although the timing may vary depending on the breed.

According to Dog Treat Box, small dogs may have more frequent cycles, occurring three to four times a year, while larger dogs typically experience one cycle per year.

"For the big dogs, wanapatanga bi annual. wanaanzanga hapo kutoka five months, but wengine huchelewa na pia wengine huanza mapema.

"Na akianza ina maanisha anaeza shika ball. it's your responsibility to make sure hajashika ball. If you are not ready for them to have a baby, you can remove her ovaries, na kama ni boy anatolewa... kama unataka ipate puppy please don't let it be on their first heat," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
A screengrab of Zora actress Brenda Mitchell detailing how to diaper and comfort a dog who is menstruating
A screengrab of Zora actress Brenda Mitchell detailing how to diaper and comfort a dog who is menstruating Pulse Live Kenya

During their heat cycle, female dogs may exhibit various symptoms, including increased urination, swollen vulva, and bloody discharge from the vagina.

Brenda advises pet owners to be attentive to these signs and take proactive measures to keep their dogs comfortable.

"Kuna wenye wanashikwanga na mood swings and they crump during this period. So take your dog for a walk, make this time as comfortable for them as possible," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
A screengrab of Zora actress Brenda Mitchell detailing how to diaper and comfort a dog who is menstruating
A screengrab of Zora actress Brenda Mitchell detailing how to diaper and comfort a dog who is menstruating Pulse Live Kenya

To manage your dog's menstrual cycle effectively, you can prepare in advance and understand the specific needs of your pet during this time. Here are some essential tips for pet owners:

  1. Using dog nappies: Invest in dog nappies to prevent blood stains on furniture and surfaces. Choose between reusable and disposable options based on your preference and convenience.
  2. Keeping cleaning products Handy: Have wet wipes, carpet stain removers, and pet-safe cleaning products readily available to address any accidents promptly.
  3. Designating a period blanket: Assign a specific blanket for your dog to use during her menstrual cycle, minimizing the need for frequent washing of other bedding items.
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]

Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]

How to diaper & comfort your dog when she's on her period, according to Brenda Michelle

How to diaper & comfort your dog when she's on her period, according to Brenda Michelle

Letoo receives 2 lorries of matoke & 5 transport buses ahead of April wedding

Letoo receives 2 lorries of matoke & 5 transport buses ahead of April wedding

Aliweka nguo kwa maji - Ben Githae recounts being trapped in a lady's house for 2 days

Aliweka nguo kwa maji - Ben Githae recounts being trapped in a lady's house for 2 days

Hassan Mugambi's Biography: Education, family, career & joining public service

Hassan Mugambi's Biography: Education, family, career & joining public service

John-Allan Namu counters bribery extortion claims after fake fertilizer exposé

John-Allan Namu counters bribery extortion claims after fake fertilizer exposé

Ngugi wa Thiong'o's son lifts lid on dark side of father's first marriage

Ngugi wa Thiong'o's son lifts lid on dark side of father's first marriage

Big Man Stevo reveals reasons for remaining unmarried & preference for 'Wamamaz'

Big Man Stevo reveals reasons for remaining unmarried & preference for 'Wamamaz'

Why Museveni's last-born is speaking 2 years after quiet divorce

Why Museveni's last-born is speaking 2 years after quiet divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

Margaret Wanjiru's Biography: Education, politics, divorce & land saga

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo ( Instagram)

Inside Amber Ray's lavish lifestyle: A peek into her Sh1.5 million monthly expenses

Milly Chebby ( Instagram)

Terence Creative doesn't own a G-Wagon - Milly Chebby

Kenyan TikToker Moya David

Moya David details impact of losing TikTok account & backup plan if recovery fails