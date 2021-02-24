Beautypreneur Huddah Monroe is busy throwing shade at singer Tanasha Donna Oketch after becoming the first Kenyan female artiste with most followers on Instagram.

Just the other day, Ms Donna put up a post appreciating her followers for enabling her cross the 3 million followers mark on Instagram, an act that got Ms Monroe to react.

According to the petite socialite, in 2021 people should not be arguing about who got most followers but instead be more cautious about what they have in their Bank accounts.

“Lol! So funny how in 2021 people still fight for who is most followed in Kenya/Africa or has the most likes. Lol!

But what’s your Bank Balance Darling!

In this side of town, we evolved. Even companies know followers don’t mean buyers 90% of the time especially in Africa because most people just follow for gossip or lurking. Otherwise we would have small business going to the moon outchea. You” reads Huddah Monroe’s post.

Earlier on Ms Donna had put up a post that says; “Thank you for 3M!!!! Love you guys so much!❤️❤️❤️

@sofresh254 & I said we doin it different this year! Go all in or nothing! Can’t wait for ya’l to hear what we have in store!! Thank you all for motivating me! Without ya’l I’m nothing. 🎶🌍🧚🏽‍♀️”.

In this generation Instagram numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies. Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

Currently in Kenya, comedian Eric Omondi holds the number one spot of celebrities with many followers at 3.2 while in Tanzania the number one spot goes to Diamond Platnumz who has 11.7 million.

