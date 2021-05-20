I am broken - KTN’s Linda Oguttu in Mourning

In tweet, Ms Oguttu eulogized Wagara has a person who pushed her into a great path of life and shaping the person she is now.

"Lawyer Joseph Wagara... He made me. I met him while hawking pencils outside Int. Life House...... Pushed me into a great path in life. I am broken... Rest in peace my friend. I am because of you.

Ended up working in the same office. My salary was veery little... But I used it to pay for my college... He would come to the office early morning and find me reading in the library... He said 'one day, this will pay off” reads Linda Oguttu’s tribute.