I can't keep this single life - shouts Harmonize as he contemplates going back to Ex- Wife

On his Instagram stories, Harmonize says that he tired of being single barely a month into his break-up with actress girlfriend, Frida Kajala.

The two had dated for two months before confirming their break-up and now Konde Boy says “anataka kurudi nyumbani.”

Enter plot twist. Konde Boy says he is however torn between going back to Frida Kajala or his former Italian girlfriend.

Sarah Michelotti had dumped Harmonize hours after revealing that he sired a child out of wedlock.

Konde boy is now teasing fans on whether he should go back to his exes or simply start afresh.

