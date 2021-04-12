Over the Weekend, Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize confirmed that he is no longer an item with Bongo Movie Actress Frida Kajala Masanja.

While introducing a new single that he has been featured in by his New Signee Anjella, Konde Boy mentioned that Kajala and his daughter Paula Kajala will remain to be his favorites. He added that he will never forget the moments they shared, despite their relationship being short-lived.

“(K) & (P) Still my favourites Sitokaa na Kuwaza Siku Chache Tulizopishana Nitawaza Zaidi Kipindi Kirefu tulicho Ishi Kwa Upendo Mungu awabariki Sanaa...!!! na Awatangulie thanks 🙏 DEM FAVOURITE SONG VIDEO DROPPING TONIGHT 7:00 🇹🇿” wrote Harmonize.

In a separate Post, Harmonize was also forced to clear the air after Miss Africa Continent Ethiopia, Bezayit Tadesse raised eyebrows by sharing their TBT photo during her visit to Konde Gang HQ.

“Yooo! That’s a Long time ago, stop this and why are you posting Today….JAMANI ENZI ZA KUSUKA ....!!!! MNAPOST LEO HATA KABLA SHINGONI HAPAJA UMANA ...??? 😮😂😂 MTANIUWA NIPUMZISHENI JAMANII DOOO....!!!!” warned Harmonize.

Konde Boy’s confession about Kajala came hours before Rayvanny accused him of seducing and sending nudes to Paula Kajala daughter of his now ex-lover Frida Kajala.

Vanny Boy went to an extent of leaking Harmonize’s private chats with Paula, advising him to ask forgiveness from Kajala and her daughter.

In February, Harmonize was the one lecturing Rayvanny over his alleged relationship with Paula Kajala, daughter to his now ex-lover Frida Kajala.

Harmonize went public with his relationship with Frida Kajala on Valentine’s Day months after being dumped by his Italian Wife Sarah Michelotti.

