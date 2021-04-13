Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize has dropped a new tune dubbed #Vibaya dedicated at his ex-lover Frida Kajala Masanja, days after going separate ways.

In the song, Konde Boy confessed his mistakes, asking Kajala not to share their secrets with the world for the sake of tomorrow.

The Konde Gang President also warned Kajala not to embrace his rivals, alleging that they are out to destroy her and her daughter.

Harmonize with his New Catch Frida Kajala

He also talked on how they had promised each other forever, but unfortunately things went south, promising that he will not pick enmity from the broken relationship.

The singer went on to beg Kajala or any other person not to leak his nudes to the public, saying it won’t change anything.

The song come hours after Harmonize confirmed his breakup with Kajala, after a week of speculations. They had date for only 2 months.

Frida Kajala with Harmonize

“This one from the bottom of my heart.....!!!! Naaamini kuachana ni mwisho tu wa maridhiano kutokana na sababu husika lakini sio vita wala uhasama ...!!!! au chanzo cha kudhalilishana na ningependa kuongea zaidi kuhusu (KAJALA) ....!!!!!! ambae naweza sema ndio mtu wa mwisho kumiliki moyo wangu ...!!! leo tupo wazima lakini hakuna anaeijua kesho haina sababu ya kuonyeshana nani ni zaidi nani, kaumia , au nani kakosea zaidi, kuliko mwingine kwani haina maana yeyote lakini pia ni kuwapa ushindi watu waliokuwa wakipambana kuona haya mahusiano hayapo tene.....!!!!!! kama ilivyo ada nitaendelea kukuheshimu na kukuombea mafanikio mema umekuwa mtu mzuri kwangu hususani kwa kipindi tulichokuwa pamoja ..!!!” said Harmonize in part.

Earlier on, WCB signee and Next Level Music CEO, Rayvanny had accused Harmonize of seducing and sending nudes to Paula Kajala daughter of his now ex-lover Frida Kajala.

Vanny Boy went to an extent of leaking Harmonize’s private chats with Paula, advising him to ask for forgiveness from Kajala and her daughter.

