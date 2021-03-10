Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi confessed that one of her biggest problem and struggle is that she doesn’t know how to stay single, as she is always rushing into a new relationship after a breakup.

“Problem yangu, I have always been scared of being single na nilikuwa na haraka ya kuingia kwa relationship at a time I did not heal from previous relationship" Saumu Mbuvi told Radio Jambo's Massawe Japanni.

She added; "Huyu Mwanume alinipart kwa sababau nilikuwa na heartbreak hiyo time. Kwa sababu shida yangu kubwa sijui kukaa single.

Hii ndo shida yangu kubwa. I have been swimming in relationships, by the way sikuwa najua kukaa single. Najipata kwa hii relationship, mara tumeachana tayari niko kwa ingine hata sijmaliza siku moja".

Tulipatana Facebook

Asked on whether her Bipolar condition is a major contributor to her breakup she said “No. Maana hata inanifanya niwe kama perfectionist.

Yule mwanaume alinipata kama niko broken down and I need a shoulder to lean on, akakuja kama rafiki kumbe alikuwa son of Pharaoh because you never known intentions za mtu”

“Tulipatana Facebook, akaanza kunitumia message saa hizo ananiita my sister sijui nini…lakini kwa hayo yote I have to forgive myself for being a fool. We speak the truth and let the truth judge Us."

Just the other day, Saumu Mbuvi, disclosed that she has been battling bipolar condition for the past 8 years.

Explaining that her condition got worse when she started dating her now ex-boyfriend Anwar Loitiptip, as she was always in hospital after one or two weeks.

Saumu went on to explain that their fights were always as a result of Anwar’s alcoholic nature and other things that her ex-boyfriend was using.

