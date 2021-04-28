My focus right now is my Career & peace- Anerlisa Muigai as she hints on Signing Divorce Papers (Screenshot)

In a post via her Insta-stories, Ms Muigai, said that; “I would like to make it clear that I signed Whatever was needed to be signed and I do not wish to be associated with anyone. My focus right now is Career and My peace.”

The statement has been directly linked to her rumoured divorce with her hubby Ben Pol, who had earlier on filed for Divorce.

Anerlisa Muigai's post Pulse Live Kenya

Divorce

Just the other day, the Nero Company CEO was spotted in Tanzania and now her statement suggests that she had gone to sign the divorce papers and how she doesn’t want to be associated with anyone (Ben Pol).

On April 7, 2021 reports surfaced online that singer Bernard Paul Mnyang’anga aka Ben Pol had filed for Divorced from his wife Anerlisa Muigai, just 11 months into their marriage.

Ben Pol is said to have filed for the divorce at a Mwanzo Court in Dar es salaam, but the reason behind his move is yet to be established.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

The Divorce allegations come days after Ms Muigai dropped Ben Pol’s official name “Mnyang’anga” from her social media platforms where she used to identify herself as “Anerlisa Muigai Mnyang'anga”. The Keroche heiress adopted Ben Pol’s name back in January this year, months after their private wedding.