A statement doing rounds on social media purportedly from Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, tends to paint a clear picture of his failed relationship with Saumu Mbuvi, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

In the post seen by Pulse Live, Anwar explains that he has been a victim of fraud and extortion, in the name of saving a failed relationship. He went on to accuse his ex-girlfriend, Saumu of planting spies to watch him in a bid to torture him mentally.

Loitiptip, further explained that he is not an exception, as sometimes relationships are bound to work or fail.

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip

The Statement

“A lot has been said and written that touches on my character. I have remained calm because at the end of the day, the truth will always come out stronger.

Like any other human beings, sometimes relationships work or fail. I am no exception. When the situation is irretrievable, moving on becomes inevitable. Planting spies and fraudsters to watch the steps of your former partner in bid to mentally torture them is outdated. I have been a victim of fraud and extortion in the name of saving a failed relationship. I am glad justice is taking its course and soon the court of public opinion will to,” reads the statement from Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

Senator Anwar Loitiptip and Saumu Mbuvi

In a separate statement, Anwar admitted to having beaten Saumu once, before knowing she had a mental psychiatric problem called bipolar.

“She has a mental psychiatric problem called bipolar, that’s why we never stayed together, she breaks things, shouts and loses memory for even a week…. only once before I knew she is suffering from mental problem, call her family members, mine, friends, hospital everyone knows she sick. It’s just you, media guys who don’t know and we opted to hide to safeguard her name, but now she has turned her story to favour her," the Senator said.

Saumu also confirmed she has bipolar via her Insta-stories; "I'm okay being bipolar, it's actually just a plus. Makes me super perfect, I don't entertain fakeness."

Saumu Mbuvi

The Breakup

Saumu has been trending following her revelation that she had broken up with the Senator after a troubled relationship, which involved physical abuse.

"These are the things he did to me… he almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you," she stated after sharing photo of herself looking battered.

“Yes, I broke up with him there so much I didn’t share but I will,”

"He was never my husband, I’m yet to let you know why I left him… just a wannabe,” she added.