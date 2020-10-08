I have been angry and sad – Size 8 speaks after DJ Mo was exposed for alleged cheating

Gospel singer Linet Munyali aka Size 8 has finally spoken after her husband DJ Mo was exposed for allegedly cheating on her with another woman.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of two said that a lot had been said about her marriage, which cannot be reversed, and only God knows the truth.

Size 8 went on to state that she has been angry and sad about the whole situation, and about her choice to handle it physically, but its time to leave it to God.

The singer mentioned that she has started a 3-day prayer and fasting for her marriage, as she called on everyone going through a difficult time in marriage to remember that God will always protect their homes.

Mama Wambo also announced a 3-day prayer movement for marriage beginning Thursday (Today) to Saturday, which will be done live on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

“What has been said about my marriage has been said whether it is true or not I don’t know only God knows the whole truth and we cannot reverse what has been said. I’ve been angry and sad handling things physically but that stage is over for the bible says in Ephesians 6:12 we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities rules of darkness mashetani and if any of us fight physically we are bound to fail coz the devil is the main enemy not people. So no point of bitterness anger unforgiveness or fits of rage!!

IT IS TIME TO PUT THE FULL ARMOUR OF GOD IT IS BATTLE TIME

ON MY KNEES IVE GONE TO PRAY AND STARTED A 3 DAY FAST FOR MY MARRIAGE AND MY FAMILY I KNOW I SHALL SEE THE SALVATION OF THE LORD IN MY HOME! GOD HAS ALREADY GIVEN ME VICTORY BY FAITH!!!

HE WHO IS ME IS GREATER THAN HE WHO IS IN THE WORLD!!!

To all women and men facing hard situations of all kinds in marriage God is able to defend your homes let's pray in the name of Jesus!!

LET THE MARRIAGE PRAYER MOVEMENT BEGIN FROM TODAY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY!!! We meet live on my ig and Facebook on the 3rd day at 8pm that is on Saturday for at least 30mins of praying together.

Look, I am the LORD, the God over every creature. Is anything too difficult for me!!! Jeremiah 32:27

MARRIAGE IS A VERY GREAT COVENANT!!! A COVENANT CREATED BY GOD!!!” wrote Size 8.

DJ Mo

Gospel DJ Samuel Muraya alias DJ Mo was on Tuesday evening exposed over allegations of cheating on his wife Size 8.

The allegations were made public by blogger Edgar Obare. The Crossover 101 DJ was accused of cheating on his wife, with a lady who opened up to Obare, by sharing their private chats and screenshots of her video calls with Mo.

Going by the screenshots, the lady in question alleged that she was seeing DJ Mo behind his wife’s back since 2016, although she currently lives abroad.

