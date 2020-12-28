KTN news anchor Ken Mijungu has disclosed that he has been painfully servicing a bank loan, for his Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that was stolen in 2019.

Taking to Twitter, the news anchor said he still has two years to go before he clears the loan he pays for every month.

Mr. Mijungu noted that he has been waiting for the past year and a half and that he has not given up on the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, who have been looking for the car.

Ken Mijungu

“I counted hours, they turned into days and weeks and months, it’s now 1 year 6 months since they stole it, paying a bank loan painfully each month. Two years to go on the loan. This is a kind reminder to @DCI_Kenya @PoliceKE that I have not lost hope in you,” wrote Ken Mijungu.

In June 2019, Mijungu who worked with NTV at the time called on the public to help track his car, which had been stolen.

Through his Twitter handle Mijungu, uploaded photos of the stolen car, requesting Kenyans to report to a nearby police station in case they spotted the car or had any information that could help in the search.

“Stolen. Pls help find. Still searching. Anyone with info pls report to a police station near you,” said Ken Mijungu.

The news anchor who runs a car hire company called “Execar-tive CarHire” that deals with luxurious rides, suspected the car had been stolen after its tracking device was deactivated.