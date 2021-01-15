Media Personality Jacque Maribe has confessed to receiving lots of calls and text messages after going public with information that she is taken.

On Thursday, the former Citizen TV news anchor put up a photo of a mug (now deleted) written Mrs K, with words of affirmation that she is off the market.

Maribe went ahead to lock the comment section of the photo in question (now deleted) leaving her followers with no option but to just admire and like the picture.

However, going by her latest update, a section went ahead to reach out to her with inquiries of the lucky man in her life.

“I have never received so many calls and texts any January of my life 🤣🤣🤣 because of a mug written Mrs. K. Hahaha aki I now believe udaku haipendi uvivu. Still taken, hehehe 🥰” said Jackie Maribe.

Despite, Maribe saying she is taken, her man remains unknown to the public.

In November last year, during her interview with True Love Magazine, the Hot Seat host made it clear that that there is no possibility of getting back together with her baby daddy Eric Omondi. She mentioned that sometimes Omondi doesn’t believe that they will never be lovers again.

"No, that ship sailed. We will keep the friendship, but he doesn’t believe it though, to be honest. A few days ago, he made a joke and said You are single and I’m single, we were meant to be single so that one day we will get back together, but I was like No. that ship sailed.

"I think I came to know another side of him and I keep telling him we kinder messed crossing the line because we were very good friends, from the beginning and I don’t know why we thought that maybe it could work. If we were able to collect ourselves again, I don’t think I will ever cross that line again" said Maribe.