I lost thousands looking for Mzungu hook up - Annitah Raey opens up

Speaking in an interview with Jack Kipyegon, Annitah said that at the time she had just divorced her abusive husband and thought to herself that Kenyan men were not good enough for her.

The media personality had seen a hook up advert on the newspaper and decided to take a shot at it.

Since the agency did not immediately ask for money, she gave them the benefit of the doubt and believed she was on the right track and sent her a description of the mzungu she was looking for.

They later contacted her and said that her profile had matched with another of their clients and Annitah sent them Sh1,000 to kickstart the process of hooking them up and a meeting was set up between her and the agency’s representative.

“When we met he told me that he had met my match and I was already registered on their platform, then took me to a cyber café to confirm. They guy told me that in order to access my soul mate’s profile I needed to top up with Sh2,000 which I did,” the media personality recalled.

Annitah was told to head home and the mzungu’s profile would be sent by the end of the day.

Unfortunately her contact at the agency vanished with her dreams of marrying a white man and she never heard from them again.

Two years later, after she got a job on radio, she fell victim to a similar scam, but this time, the interaction was online through a website.

She started chatting with a potential suitor who claimed he was from Canada and after a few weeks, the owners of the website demanded payment for hooking her up.

“The fraudsters texted me and said that they wanted us (Annitah and her catch) to exchange phone numbers but I had to pay the registration fee which I had initially evaded,” she narrated.

Because Annitah had already established contact with her potential suitor, she was convinced that the deal was okay and proceeded to pay a huge amount of money which she said was too embarrassing to reveal.

The two phone numbers the fraudsters sent to her belonged to an Ethiopian man and an Indian man, instead of the Canadian who Annitah thought she had been chatting with.