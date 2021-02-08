Singer Kevin Bahati has opened up on being referred to as “Mtoto wa Diana”, stating that he does not take offense because his wife Diana Marua, is the closest type of love he has to that of his late mother.

Bahati went on to narrate how he once told his wife while they were still dating that he wished she could love him as his mother did.

The singer noted that everyone desires a mother’s love, regardless of how old they are and that growing up in a children’s home, all he ever wished for was someone to call mum.

Singer Bahati

“I Remember When I started Dating @Diana_marua I once told her Babe "I Wish you Can Love Me Like My Mother " 😭 ...

This is Because I had grown up in a Children's home set up and as an Orphan, I always wished I had someone to Call Mum. Everyone no matter how old; still Yearns for some Mother's Love ❤

And so these Days When "They" Call me Mtoto wa Diana I take No offense because This Girl here is Still the Closest Typa Love I have had to My Mama's 😊🌹😭🙏 #RIPmama,” said Bahati.

Upon seeing his post, Diana Marua responded saying that she cannot give him the same love as that of his mother, but she will give him the love that God has commanded her to give as his wife.

Bahati and his wife Diana Marua

She added that Bahati will forever be her treasure.

“Aaaaaaawwwww, my Baby. I know I cannot give you the same love that you yearned from your Mama but I'm here to give you the Love that God commands me to. Forever my Treasure @BahatiKenya ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” responded Diana Marua.