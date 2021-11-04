I want both Nairobi & Mombasa - shouts Konshens ahead of Kenya concert

In a tweet, Konshens disclosed that his team is talks with three different entities to have him perform in Kenya.

KENYAAAA!!!!! my team just advised me that we are now in talks with 3 different entities!! I told them stop playing with my emotions hit me when its final because mi READY AGAIN!!😀. And I want both Nairobi and MOMBASA,” reads a tweet from Konshens.

The announcement has sparked reactions among his Kenyan fans, who noted that they can’t wait to see him perform in Kenya again.

Konshens in Kenya

In September 2019, Konshens brought Nairobi to a standstill as he treated dancehall fans to fun filled concert at the Ngong Racecourse.

The Jamaican artiste entertained revelers with the best of his hit songs ranging from the famous turn me on, Every Gyal, Gal Bubble to Baseline.

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens brings Nairobi to standstill with electrifying performance Pulse Live Kenya

Konshens who was in Kenya for the second time treated dancehall lovers to a more than three hour’s performance.