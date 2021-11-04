Jamaican artiste Garfield Spence popularly known as Konshens has said that he is ready to preform in Nairobi and Mombasa.
I want both Nairobi & Mombasa - shouts Konshens ahead of Kenya concert
Konshens brought Nairobi to standstill with his electrifying performance in 2019
In a tweet, Konshens disclosed that his team is talks with three different entities to have him perform in Kenya.
KENYAAAA!!!!! my team just advised me that we are now in talks with 3 different entities!! I told them stop playing with my emotions hit me when its final because mi READY AGAIN!!😀. And I want both Nairobi and MOMBASA,” reads a tweet from Konshens.
The announcement has sparked reactions among his Kenyan fans, who noted that they can’t wait to see him perform in Kenya again.
Konshens in Kenya
In September 2019, Konshens brought Nairobi to a standstill as he treated dancehall fans to fun filled concert at the Ngong Racecourse.
The Jamaican artiste entertained revelers with the best of his hit songs ranging from the famous turn me on, Every Gyal, Gal Bubble to Baseline.
Konshens who was in Kenya for the second time treated dancehall lovers to a more than three hour’s performance.
The fully packed event was curtain raised by notable names in Kenyan entertainment scene among; Sailors, Boondocks gang, Rosa, Chris Kaiga, Ethic, the Kansoul and Sol Generation’s Bensoul and Nviiri the story teller.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke