I wanted to Make My First Billion at 30 Years Old- Bahati

In an Instagram post, Mtoto wa Mama confessed that the ongoing pandemic seem to be messing up with his plan basing on the fact that he is already 28 years old.

“I had Said I wanted to Make My First Billion at 30 Years Old 💵💰💴 I did Not Know Corona Was Listening to My Plans 🙆‍♂️ I am 28 Years Now.... IS THE DREAM STILL ACHIEVABLE???” wrote Bahati.

“I want to be a billionaire by 30 because we have been in a situation where no one valued our music and no one believed that you could be rich through music. That is why I am tapping into things people haven’t tried before. I dared to launch a record label when it was viewed as non-profitable. I want to try new things and with that, get more knowledge. As I work on music I am also dealing with property,” said Bahati.