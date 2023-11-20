I was disinvited last minute from Busoga royal wedding - Bobi Wine

“The Katukiro (Prime Minister) of Busoga had invited me together with my team publicly as you all saw” Bobi Wine said on Sunday.

“I was in fact out of the country, but I made sure to be back home on November 17 at night to be able to attend the wedding, but at the very last minute I was informed that Mr Museveni and his son and their security had put an order that I cannot be at that function.”

“I missed it so bad, I had bought a brand new suit, but the next time I go to Busoga I will put on,” he added.

Bobi Wine made the revelation yesterday, Sunday during the commemoration of the deadly Kampala Riots of November 2020, where over 50 people were shot dead by security forces on the city streets.

Nonetheless, he congratulated the Bosoga royals and the locals on the wedding; wishing them a happy marriage,

“I want to congratulate the Kyabazinga and Mama on that auspicious occasion. We congratulate the people of Busoga and wish the King and Queen a happy and fruitful marriage,” he said.

The Bosoga royal wedding, the first of its kind since 1954 was held at Christ Cathedral in Bugembe and the reception at the newly refurbished Igenge Palace.

First Son and President Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba attended the wedding reception together with his wife Charlotte.

Muhoozi and President Museveni gave a combined 30 cows as a gift to the royals.

In his speech, the Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula informed his guests that President Museveni was the single biggest contributor to the wedding.

The King further revealed that he first informed Museveni about the upcoming wedding last year and that the president took on the responsibility of renovating the Budhumbula Palace while the royals will be staying.

“The President in fact called himself the “invisible chairman of the wedding,” said the King.