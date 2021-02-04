Actor Malik Lemmy aka Govi has maintained that he was not sacked from Citizen TV’s Machachari show, as opposed to what many peopled believed.

Appearing on Bonga Na Jalas, Govi explained that his exit from Machachari was necessitated by the need to grow his craft beyond the name “Govi” that had become his official tag.

Malik Lemmy aka Govi

The Machachari Exit

“…turuke hizo miaka zote tuingie 2019, when I quit my job, I wasn’t sacked…I left Machachari and I was never sacked…and that why I always appreciate our Chairman Dr. SK Macharia and his wife, Latiffah Ngunjiri and my producer Naomi Kamau. Mimi hukuwa nimewa-respect sana, because they taught us to be family. That’s one thing many shows lack in Kenya.

… Ilifika wakati nikafeel for how long will I be Govi, am a diverse actor but kukuwa Govi inanikali chapati…so we agreed with Baha to go to Mombasa and think about the future of the show…hiyo time tulikuwa tishaingia 19 years na tulianza Machachari tukiwa 8 years old and we did the show for 11 years.

Govi added that parting ways with Machachari was a reality check for him because he was stepping outside without a proper plan of what next.

Also Read: We were the sacrificial lambs of peanut salaries - ex-Machacahari actor Govi opens up in bold message

Malik Lemmy aka Govi

“I never left there in a bad blood or anything. We are still family and we talk. And forever they will still remain to be family. So we quit together with Baha…So nikaambia Baha tumeacha kazi but hatuna form” said Govi.

The young actor added that months later; (2019) they were invited to the season finale of Machachari and it was a wrap for the whole show.

“…We left Machachari in good terms, tukisenma sisi wacha tuenda tutafute greener pastures. But I have a huge respect for Royal Media Services, walinijenga coz mimi singekuwa hapa ...wao ndo waliniweka kwa hii spotlight” …after kutoka show haikumaliza hata mwaka tukaitwa wrap party, so we went and wrapped up the show. So sijui kama kutoka yetu ndo ilichage story, am not sure”. noted Govi.

Malik Lemmy aka Govi

Malik also pointed out that things did not go down as planned after leaving Machachari and even at some point Baha contemplated of going back.