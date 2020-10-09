Veteran Journalist Lolani Kalu has clarified that he was not fired from Nation Media Group Station NTV but he retired.

In an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japanni, Kalu explained that contrary to the popularly narrative that he was sacked by his employer, he opted to hang his boots in the media industry three years ago, after working with NTV for 17 years. He added that he is still in good terms with the NTV Management.

“Masaibu huwapata waja, mimi nilipotoka nilistaafu vizuri, kwanza kuna watu wengine waliandika kuwa nilifutwa kazi, sikufutwa kazi miye, na kwamba sikupata pesa, nilipata na sikuwa na wasiwasi wowote miye.

“Mimi nilifanya kazi mpaka nikafika umri wa kustaafu, manake nilianza kuzungumza kwenye microphone nikiwa na miaka ishirini, na nilianza kazi pale VOK wakati huo haijawa KBC. Mimi sikuenda shule kusomea uwanahabari, maana mwenyezi mungu amanijaalia vipaji vingi sana… Nation Media Group nimefanya naona mika kumi na saba. Sisi ndio tulikuwa katika watu wa kwanza kuanzisha hicho kitu,mpaka majina ya vipindi vya mwanzo mwanzo,” said Lolani Kalu.

Lolani Kalu with Jalang'o

Kalu’s clarification comes at a time many people had assumed that he was sacked by NTV at a time the station was streamlining its operations.

During the interview, the journalist disclosed that his troubles started immediately after retiring. His father fell sick and he had to use part of savings to take care of his medical bill for a whole year.

At the same time, he had contracted a friend of his to construct a house for him in Kamulu, but unfortunately the project never materialized, with his money gone.

On Thursday, an emotional Kalu couldn’t hold back his tears after Jalang’o asked his fans to support the veteran Journalist with whatever amount of money they could afford.

Lolani Kalu with Jalang'o

“Tunapoendelea Mafans wako wengi wanasema Jamani Kalu Jamni tupatie hata number ya M-pesa tukutumie kitu Mpesa, Wanakuopenda hawa?" Posed Jalang’o.

Kalu replied; “Ni machozi ya furaha haya… Unajua mashabiki ndo wamenifanya mpaka nikaja Nairobi nikanunua camera”.

By the time the interview was coming to an end, Kenyans had already contributed over Sh100, 000 to aid the TV journalist get back on his feet.

Lolani also disclosed that following the virality of his photos on social media a few days ago, Kenyans on Twitter contributed money and he was able to buy a Camera worth Sh270K. On top of that, a good Samaritan also offered him a Macbook computer 14’ that will be helpful in his journalistic works.

Lolani Kalu